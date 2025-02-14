Tuyển Data Engineer Proplyticai làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Proplyticai
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role & Responsibilities:
• Develop scalable data pipelines and optimize Azure cloud services (Cosmos DB, Functions, Service Bus).
scalable data pipelines
Azure cloud services
• Build and maintain web scraping systems for large-scale data extraction.
web scraping systems
• Implement serverless architectures for high-performance and cost efficiency.
serverless architectures
• Ensure data integrity, processing speed, and automation across platforms.
data integrity, processing speed, and automation
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: 3+ years in data architecture, cloud solutions, serverless development, and web scraping.
Experience
Technical Skills:
• Expert ins skills in Python, JavaScript, and SQL.
• Good Experience in Azure services (Cosmos DB, Functions, Service Bus, etc)
• Good Experience with data scraping, API integration, and automation.
• Knowledge of AI/ML-driven analytics is a plus.
Tại Proplyticai Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
