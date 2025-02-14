Tuyển Data Engineer Proplyticai làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role & Responsibilities:

• Develop scalable data pipelines and optimize Azure cloud services (Cosmos DB, Functions, Service Bus).

• Build and maintain web scraping systems for large-scale data extraction.

• Implement serverless architectures for high-performance and cost efficiency.

• Ensure data integrity, processing speed, and automation across platforms.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: 3+ years in data architecture, cloud solutions, serverless development, and web scraping.

Technical Skills:

• Expert ins skills in Python, JavaScript, and SQL.

• Good Experience in Azure services (Cosmos DB, Functions, Service Bus, etc)

• Good Experience with data scraping, API integration, and automation.

• Knowledge of AI/ML-driven analytics is a plus.

Tại Proplyticai Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Proplyticai

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.