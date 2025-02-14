Tuyển Designer Global Hansoll làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Global Hansoll
- Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 7.01
- 02
- 03, Tầng 7, Tháp 6, 628C đường Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường An Phú, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for overall fit related process.
- Strong knowledge of fit, pattern and garment constructions.
- Fluent English skills, speaking, listening and writing.
- Communication with buyer directly.
- Responsible for attending Buyer Certification program and complete the process to be a Certified TD as Brand representative.
- Understanding and capability to check grading, balance and call out points.
- Skillful to correct pattern and garment to meet buyer’s desire.
- Good team work with sales team, pattern maker, Cad team, factory and sample room.
- Reviewing 3D image and work with 3D team for 3D fitting.
**Benefits:
**Benefits
+ Meal allowance 50.000 VND per day (around 1M per month)
+ Get full salary in probation period
+ SI, HI, UI with full salary package + Annual health check-up
+ Annual Performance and Salary Reviews Policy in January
+ Birthday party, team dinner,...
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
