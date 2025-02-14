Tuyển Designer Global Hansoll làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

- Responsible for overall fit related process.

- Strong knowledge of fit, pattern and garment constructions.

- Fluent English skills, speaking, listening and writing.

- Communication with buyer directly.

- Responsible for attending Buyer Certification program and complete the process to be a Certified TD as Brand representative.

- Understanding and capability to check grading, balance and call out points.

- Skillful to correct pattern and garment to meet buyer’s desire.

- Good team work with sales team, pattern maker, Cad team, factory and sample room.

- Reviewing 3D image and work with 3D team for 3D fitting.

**Benefits:

**Benefits

+ Meal allowance 50.000 VND per day (around 1M per month)

+ Get full salary in probation period

+ SI, HI, UI with full salary package + Annual health check-up

+ Annual Performance and Salary Reviews Policy in January

+ Birthday party, team dinner,...