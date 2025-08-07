Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXGENUS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH NEXGENUS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/09/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH NEXGENUS VIỆT NAM

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEXGENUS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 89

- 91

- 93 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, An Khánh (An Lợi Đông Cũ), Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Duties & Responsibilities
Produce detailed technical and production drawings for custom kitchens and joinery using 3D CAD software (Pytha, Cabinet Vision, CabMaster, or similar).
Interpret architectural plans, interior layouts, and client briefs to develop precise and buildable designs.
Prepare cutting lists and CNC-ready files using Alphacam or equivalent software.
Collaborate with Australian-based production and design teams to ensure clarity and feasibility of all designs.
Recommend materials, finishes, and hardware in line with Australian standards and supplier availability.
Revise and update drawings as per feedback or site changes.
Document and communicate design variations clearly with the wider team.
Attend virtual meetings with the client’s team to provide updates and design input.
Ensure all drawings comply with relevant building codes and health and safety regulations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a joinery drafting or kitchen design role
Experiences working on Australian residential and commercial projects
Proficient in Pytha 3D CAD software (preferred). Experience in Cabinet Vision, CabMaster or Enroute also highly valued.
Working knowledge of AutoCAD and SketchUp is a plus.
Strong understanding of cabinetmaking, shopfitting joinery construction, and manufacturing processes.
Ability to interpret architectural drawings and translate them into detailed joinery plans.
Excellent attention to detail and strong visualisation skills.
Ability to work to tight deadlines, under minimal supervision.
Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate across teams and borders.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEXGENUS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary with 100% salary during probation 13th salary, performance bonus, and Salary review annually
Premium health care program for employees, Annual medical check-up
Opportunity to be on-site in Australia Provide training to develop our employee's knowledge and skills (Internal training: Design training, Detail, Job planning, and other online training courses; External training: Management, Soft skills...)
Company trip, and YEP every year
Social, sports, and several team-building activities
Benefits for special holidays (Birthday, Marriage, Women's Day,...) Young, friendly, and international working environment Modern working conditions and entertainment facilities at the office

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEXGENUS VIỆT NAM

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH NEXGENUS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, 89-91-3 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường An Khánh, TP Hồ Chí Minh

