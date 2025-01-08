Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: toà Golden Park, số 2 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

We are looking for a Junior GCP DevOps Engineer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in networking, Linux, and cloud infrastructure, with hands-on experience in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services and DevOps practices. This position requires a proactive individual who is passionate about automation, problem-solving, and experimenting with new technologies.

Responsibilities:

Networking & Linux:

Strong understanding of TCP/IP, HTTP, SOCKET protocols.

Proficient in using Linux command line and writing bash scripts for automation tasks.

Containerization & Orchestration:

Skilled in creating and managing Dockerfiles and docker-compose for application deployment.

At least 6 months of experience working with Kubernetes (k8s) and Helm Charts.

Google Cloud Platform (GCP):

Experience building infrastructure on GKE, CloudRun, CloudBuild, and Cloud Monitoring for at least 6 months.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC):

Hands-on experience using Terraform to build infrastructure on GCP in real-world projects.

Ability to customize Terraform modules for reusable GCP services.

Configuration as Code (CaC):

Proficiency in Ansible is a plus.

CI/CD Pipelines:

Built complete CI/CD pipelines for building, testing, and deploying new source code.

If involved in pipeline operations, must have a deep understanding of the process and the ability to update/customize pipelines.

Programming & Problem-Solving:

Having experience with at least one programming language such as Python, Node.js, Java, Go, or Rust is preferred.

Strong problem-solving skills and a passion for experimenting with new technologies.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: At least 1 year of relevant experience in DevOps, with proven hands-on expertise in the technologies and tools mentioned above.

Google Cloud Experience: Experience in building and managing infrastructure on GCP services is a must.

Proficiency in Linux and networking fundamentals.

Hands-on experience with Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform.

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and automation tools like Ansible (preferred).

Programming Knowledge: Experience with at least one programming language (e.g., Python, Node.js, Java, Go, or Rust) is highly desirable.

English Proficiency: Strong communication skills in English to collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working regime and health care:

● Flexible timekeeping (from 8:00 - 9:00 to 17:30 - 18:30)

● Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation

● 01-day remote work per month

● A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month for employees

● 01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months

● Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and MIC care insurance

Transparent and fair benefits:

● Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;

● Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October)

● 13th-month salary

● Bonus Policy: Public holidays (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1,...); Personal Performances; Excellent

Team; Performance bonus in Token of the project;..

● Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits

under the provisions of the company

Dynamic environment and open culture:

● Year-end party, sports day, yearly company trip and quarterly team building,...with a

generous budget

● Socialize with colleagues through monthly Happy Hour

● Monthly allowance when joining clubs: Soccer, Swimming, Yoga, Music,...

● Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free

coffee, tea, drinks,...

● Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company

with product mindset

Strong learning culture:

● Free training courses for technical and soft skills (presentation skills, communication

skills, foreign language courses,...)

● Account to log in to our online learning system, which contains thousands of valuable

lectures (LMS)

● Participate in workshops, seminars, tech talk,... with sharing from experts inside and

outside the company

● Working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class

applications with millions of users.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

