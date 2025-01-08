Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: toà Golden Park, số 2 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu
We are looking for a Junior GCP DevOps Engineer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in networking, Linux, and cloud infrastructure, with hands-on experience in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services and DevOps practices. This position requires a proactive individual who is passionate about automation, problem-solving, and experimenting with new technologies.
Junior GCP DevOps Engineer
Responsibilities:
Responsibilities
Networking & Linux:
Networking & Linux
Strong understanding of TCP/IP, HTTP, SOCKET protocols.
TCP/IP, HTTP, SOCKET
Proficient in using Linux command line and writing bash scripts for automation tasks.
Linux command line
bash scripts
Containerization & Orchestration:
Containerization & Orchestration
Skilled in creating and managing Dockerfiles and docker-compose for application deployment.
Dockerfiles
docker-compose
At least 6 months of experience working with Kubernetes (k8s) and Helm Charts.
6 months of experience
Kubernetes (k8s)
Helm Charts
Google Cloud Platform (GCP):
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
Experience building infrastructure on GKE, CloudRun, CloudBuild, and Cloud Monitoring for at least 6 months.
GKE
CloudRun
CloudBuild
Cloud Monitoring
6 months
Infrastructure as Code (IaC):
Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Hands-on experience using Terraform to build infrastructure on GCP in real-world projects.
Terraform
Ability to customize Terraform modules for reusable GCP services.
Terraform modules
Configuration as Code (CaC):
Configuration as Code (CaC)
Proficiency in Ansible is a plus.
Ansible
CI/CD Pipelines:
CI/CD Pipelines
Built complete CI/CD pipelines for building, testing, and deploying new source code.
CI/CD pipelines
If involved in pipeline operations, must have a deep understanding of the process and the ability to update/customize pipelines.
Programming & Problem-Solving:
Programming & Problem-Solving
Having experience with at least one programming language such as Python, Node.js, Java, Go, or Rust is preferred.
Python, Node.js, Java, Go, or Rust
Strong problem-solving skills and a passion for experimenting with new technologies.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience
1 year
Google Cloud Experience: Experience in building and managing infrastructure on GCP services is a must.
Google Cloud Experience
Technical Skills
Proficiency in Linux and networking fundamentals.
Linux
Hands-on experience with Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform.
Docker
Kubernetes
Terraform
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and automation tools like Ansible (preferred).
Ansible
Programming Knowledge: Experience with at least one programming language (e.g., Python, Node.js, Java, Go, or Rust) is highly desirable.
Programming Knowledge
Python
Node.js
Java
Go
Rust
English Proficiency: Strong communication skills in English to collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders.
English Proficiency
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Flexible timekeeping (from 8:00 - 9:00 to 17:30 - 18:30)
● Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation
● 01-day remote work per month
● A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month for employees
● 01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months
● Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and MIC care insurance
Transparent and fair benefits:
● Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;
● Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October)
● 13th-month salary
● Bonus Policy: Public holidays (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1,...); Personal Performances; Excellent
Team; Performance bonus in Token of the project;..
● Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits
under the provisions of the company
Dynamic environment and open culture:
● Year-end party, sports day, yearly company trip and quarterly team building,...with a
generous budget
● Socialize with colleagues through monthly Happy Hour
● Monthly allowance when joining clubs: Soccer, Swimming, Yoga, Music,...
● Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free
coffee, tea, drinks,...
● Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company
with product mindset
Strong learning culture:
● Free training courses for technical and soft skills (presentation skills, communication
skills, foreign language courses,...)
● Account to log in to our online learning system, which contains thousands of valuable
lectures (LMS)
● Participate in workshops, seminars, tech talk,... with sharing from experts inside and
outside the company
● Working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class
applications with millions of users.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI