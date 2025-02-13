Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hải Châu, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a Devops Engineer to join our Infrastructure team. As part of the team, you will play a key role in supporting and maintaining our cloud-based infrastructure's stability, scalability, and security on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is an exciting opportunity to work hands-on with cutting-edge cloud technologies and grow your career in a supportive, learning-focused environment.
Responsibilities:
- Work primarily with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support, deploy, configure, monitor, and maintain product environments.
- Collaborate with development teams to ensure smooth deployment of applications and services.
Assist in automating infrastructure provisioning and deployment processes for new and existing projects.
- Document operational processes, configurations, and best practices for AWS environments.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
- Bachelor's Degree in IT, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Have from 3 years of experience as a Devops/Infrastructure Engineer
- Basic understanding of Amazon Web Services (AWS) concepts (e.g., EC2, S3, RDS, IAM).
- Familiarity with Linux command-line and basic system administration tasks.
- Proficiency with git and understanding of git workflows.
- Basic scripting skills using Python or Bash.
- Strong problem-solving skills and eagerness to learn new technologies.
Nice to have:
- Hands-on experience with AWS services (e.g., VPC, CloudWatch, Lambda, Route53).
- Familiarity with infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation.
- Experience with CI/CD pipelines and deployment tools (e.g., GitHub Actions, CircleCI, Jenkins).
- Knowledge of monitoring tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, Datadog).
- Basic understanding of network concepts such as DNS, load balancing, and firewalls.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Career path improvement
- Work, learn and develop with young and talented colleagues who are passionate and have big vision
- Challenge yourself with new technologies and hot tech trend in the world
- Participate in training programs on technical skills, soft skills and working methods
- Be advised and share about the career path and self-development.
2. Income
- Salary: attractive. Twice-a-year bonus
- Performance review: Every January
- Japanese allowance
3. Healthcare
- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance under the insurance law.
- Fully covered all types of insurance as prescribed. Annual health checkup at prestigious hospitals.
- Women care regimen: Women physiological rest: 8 hours/month; postpartum rest for female staff with children under 2 years old: 1h/day
Company activities
- Annual company trips, various exciting events at the most luxurious hotels twice a year, Weekly company sponsored happy hours
- Working time: 8:00 – 17:00 (Monday – Friday), Days Off: Saturday – Sunday and holidays, Tet in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law
- Casual dress code (JSS – Jeans, shorts, and sandals welcome)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, tòa nhà Hong Kong Tower 243A Đường La Thành, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

