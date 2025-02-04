Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông ELOQ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông ELOQ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông ELOQ

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông ELOQ

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 174 Lê Hồng Phong, Phường 3, Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Quality control & strategy oversight: Review and ensure the quality of PR strategies, content, and execution to align with EloQ’s standards.
Team management & leadership: Supervise, guide, and mentor the PR team to enhance performance and efficiency.
PR campaign management: Develop and oversee PR strategies and campaigns (including media relations, content development, press outreach, event organization, and crisis communication).
Client relationship management: Work closely with clients to understand their needs and ensure successful execution of PR campaigns.
Market research & business development: Stay updated on industry trends, research new business opportunities, and contribute to EloQ’s growth

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 5 years of experience in PR, communications, or journalism (preferably in corporate, economic, or agency sectors).
Strong leadership and team management skills.
Excellent communication and writing skills in both English and Vietnamese (IELTS 6.5 / TOEIC 800 or higher preferred).
Experience working with the press, building media relationships, and handling PR campaigns.
Ability to review and evaluate PR content and strategies to ensure quality.
Strong problem-solving, organizational, and multitasking skills to manage multiple projects.
Knowledge and experience in digital marketing is an advantage.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông ELOQ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work in a dynamic, friendly international environment.
Competitive salary (negotiable, based on experience and capability).
Project-based bonuses and performance incentives.
Insurance & public holiday benefits as per government regulations.
Opportunities for training and professional development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông ELOQ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông ELOQ

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 174 Lê Hồng Phong, Phường 3, Quận 5 Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

