Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông ELOQ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Quality control & strategy oversight: Review and ensure the quality of PR strategies, content, and execution to align with EloQ’s standards.

Team management & leadership: Supervise, guide, and mentor the PR team to enhance performance and efficiency.

PR campaign management: Develop and oversee PR strategies and campaigns (including media relations, content development, press outreach, event organization, and crisis communication).

Client relationship management: Work closely with clients to understand their needs and ensure successful execution of PR campaigns.

Market research & business development: Stay updated on industry trends, research new business opportunities, and contribute to EloQ’s growth

At least 5 years of experience in PR, communications, or journalism (preferably in corporate, economic, or agency sectors).

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Excellent communication and writing skills in both English and Vietnamese (IELTS 6.5 / TOEIC 800 or higher preferred).

Experience working with the press, building media relationships, and handling PR campaigns.

Ability to review and evaluate PR content and strategies to ensure quality.

Strong problem-solving, organizational, and multitasking skills to manage multiple projects.

Knowledge and experience in digital marketing is an advantage.

Work in a dynamic, friendly international environment.

Competitive salary (negotiable, based on experience and capability).

Project-based bonuses and performance incentives.

Insurance & public holiday benefits as per government regulations.

Opportunities for training and professional development.

