Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH 24 HEALTH & BEAUTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH 24 HEALTH & BEAUTY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH 24 HEALTH & BEAUTY

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH 24 HEALTH & BEAUTY

Mức lương
14 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tầng 6, Số 34 Đường Bạch Đằng, Phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu

1. Increase and ensure KPI sales, coverage, display, and sales volume:
Propose promotional programs, discounts, and sales support communication to ensure KPI sales, coverage, display, and sales volume.
Develop detailed plans for the proposed programs.
Search for partners, place orders, and produce materials to support the programs.
Implement the program at the store system.
Monitor trade support programs for agents and distribution points.
Participate in contributing ideas for online & offline sales programs.
2. Increase brand awareness:
Promote and advertise the brand image on offline channels.
Change the store's exterior and interior images according to the communication concept.
Execute proposals and allocate POSM (Point of Sale Materials) to increase brand awareness in the distribution system.
3. Synchronize brand image:
Monitor and ensure POSM, images, and displays at points of sale comply with brand identity standards.
4. Compile information and report results
Daily report: update store traffic, customer purchases, sales volume, revenue, and progress of Trade Marketing programs.
Weekly report: %KPI, compare key indicators by week, report progress to team leaders.
Trend report: report on Trade Marketing trends in the market.
Monthly summary report: report results by program, product communication results.
Cost report: summarize program costs, POSM costs, etc.
Report on the implementation of internal processes.
5. Market research
Competitors and industry overview of products, services, programs, etc.
Collect and compile information, ideas from customers and consumers to improve service capabilities and develop the brand's value.
Price range and quality of potential partners for construction.
Program log: collect data, post-program indicators, summarize strengths, weaknesses, and suggestions.
6. Other tasks assigned by superiors
Collaborate well with the sales team (supervisors, regional managers, etc.).

Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from college or university in Business Administration – Marketing or related fields.
At least 2 years of experience in a similar position.
Preferably with experience in Retail or Beauty companies.
Skills in planning Trade Marketing programs
Skills in research, information analysis, and market forecasting
Skills in data compilation, analysis, and report generation
Ability to work independently to complete tasks as required.
Communication and presentation skills.
Honest, diligent, and not afraid of challenges

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH 24 HEALTH & BEAUTY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social Insurance (SI), Health Insurance (HI), and Unemployment Insurance (UI): Fully paid according to the regulations of Vietnamese law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH 24 HEALTH & BEAUTY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH 24 HEALTH & BEAUTY

CÔNG TY TNHH 24 HEALTH & BEAUTY

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, Số 34 Đường Bạch Đằng, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

