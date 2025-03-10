Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH 24 HEALTH & BEAUTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tầng 6, Số 34 Đường Bạch Đằng, Phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Digital Marketing

1. Increase and ensure KPI sales, coverage, display, and sales volume:

Propose promotional programs, discounts, and sales support communication to ensure KPI sales, coverage, display, and sales volume.

Develop detailed plans for the proposed programs.

Search for partners, place orders, and produce materials to support the programs.

Implement the program at the store system.

Monitor trade support programs for agents and distribution points.

Participate in contributing ideas for online & offline sales programs.

2. Increase brand awareness:

Promote and advertise the brand image on offline channels.

Change the store's exterior and interior images according to the communication concept.

Execute proposals and allocate POSM (Point of Sale Materials) to increase brand awareness in the distribution system.

3. Synchronize brand image:

Monitor and ensure POSM, images, and displays at points of sale comply with brand identity standards.

4. Compile information and report results

Daily report: update store traffic, customer purchases, sales volume, revenue, and progress of Trade Marketing programs.

Weekly report: %KPI, compare key indicators by week, report progress to team leaders.

Trend report: report on Trade Marketing trends in the market.

Monthly summary report: report results by program, product communication results.

Cost report: summarize program costs, POSM costs, etc.

Report on the implementation of internal processes.

5. Market research

Competitors and industry overview of products, services, programs, etc.

Collect and compile information, ideas from customers and consumers to improve service capabilities and develop the brand's value.

Price range and quality of potential partners for construction.

Program log: collect data, post-program indicators, summarize strengths, weaknesses, and suggestions.

6. Other tasks assigned by superiors

Collaborate well with the sales team (supervisors, regional managers, etc.).

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Graduated from college or university in Business Administration – Marketing or related fields.

At least 2 years of experience in a similar position.

Preferably with experience in Retail or Beauty companies.

Skills in planning Trade Marketing programs

Skills in research, information analysis, and market forecasting

Skills in data compilation, analysis, and report generation

Ability to work independently to complete tasks as required.

Communication and presentation skills.

Honest, diligent, and not afraid of challenges

CÔNG TY TNHH 24 HEALTH & BEAUTY - Quyền Lợi

Social Insurance (SI), Health Insurance (HI), and Unemployment Insurance (UI): Fully paid according to the regulations of Vietnamese law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

