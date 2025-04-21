Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search
Job Purpose:
To support the CTDO in driving the bank’s digital and transformation strategy, ensuring
efficient project execution, cross-functional coordination, and effective communication
with internal and external stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Strategic & Executive Support
• Assist the CTDO in managing the day-to-day operations, tracking strategic initiatives
and transformation KPIs.
• Prepare executive reports, business updates, and strategic presentations for the
Board and Executive Committee.
• Coordinate and synthesize input from various departments for CTDO’s decision-
making.
2. Project Management & Execution
• Monitor and report on key transformation and digital projects across the bank.
• Support end-to-end project lifecycle: planning, execution tracking, risk
identification, and mitigation.
• Collaborate with PMO and business units to ensure timely and quality delivery of
transformation initiatives.
3. Stakeholder Engagement
• Act as a liaison between CTDO’s office and internal/external stakeholders including
regulators, vendors, and partners.
• Facilitate cross-department communication and alignment on strategic objectives.
4. Operational Excellence
• Ensure high-quality documentation, scheduling, and follow-up on key meetings,
including Transformation Steering Committees.
• Identify process improvement opportunities within the transformation and digital
office.
5. Research & Insights
• Conduct research and benchmarking on digital banking, fintech trends, and
transformation best practices.
• Summarize insights into actionable recommendations for CTDO and leadership
team.
