Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
Navigos Search

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
25 - 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD

Job Purpose:
To support the CTDO in driving the bank’s digital and transformation strategy, ensuring
efficient project execution, cross-functional coordination, and effective communication
with internal and external stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Strategic & Executive Support
• Assist the CTDO in managing the day-to-day operations, tracking strategic initiatives
and transformation KPIs.
• Prepare executive reports, business updates, and strategic presentations for the
Board and Executive Committee.
• Coordinate and synthesize input from various departments for CTDO’s decision-
making.
2. Project Management & Execution
• Monitor and report on key transformation and digital projects across the bank.
• Support end-to-end project lifecycle: planning, execution tracking, risk
identification, and mitigation.
• Collaborate with PMO and business units to ensure timely and quality delivery of
transformation initiatives.
3. Stakeholder Engagement
• Act as a liaison between CTDO’s office and internal/external stakeholders including
regulators, vendors, and partners.
• Facilitate cross-department communication and alignment on strategic objectives.
4. Operational Excellence
• Ensure high-quality documentation, scheduling, and follow-up on key meetings,
including Transformation Steering Committees.
• Identify process improvement opportunities within the transformation and digital
office.
5. Research & Insights
• Conduct research and benchmarking on digital banking, fintech trends, and
transformation best practices.
• Summarize insights into actionable recommendations for CTDO and leadership
team.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

