Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Job Purpose:

To support the CTDO in driving the bank’s digital and transformation strategy, ensuring

efficient project execution, cross-functional coordination, and effective communication

with internal and external stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Strategic & Executive Support

• Assist the CTDO in managing the day-to-day operations, tracking strategic initiatives

and transformation KPIs.

• Prepare executive reports, business updates, and strategic presentations for the

Board and Executive Committee.

• Coordinate and synthesize input from various departments for CTDO’s decision-

making.

2. Project Management & Execution

• Monitor and report on key transformation and digital projects across the bank.

• Support end-to-end project lifecycle: planning, execution tracking, risk

identification, and mitigation.

• Collaborate with PMO and business units to ensure timely and quality delivery of

transformation initiatives.

3. Stakeholder Engagement

• Act as a liaison between CTDO’s office and internal/external stakeholders including

regulators, vendors, and partners.

• Facilitate cross-department communication and alignment on strategic objectives.

4. Operational Excellence

• Ensure high-quality documentation, scheduling, and follow-up on key meetings,

including Transformation Steering Committees.

• Identify process improvement opportunities within the transformation and digital

office.

5. Research & Insights

• Conduct research and benchmarking on digital banking, fintech trends, and

transformation best practices.

• Summarize insights into actionable recommendations for CTDO and leadership

team.