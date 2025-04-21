Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 USD

Job Purpose

• The job holder is responsible for managing and driving to reach the digital sales targets within their assigned digital sales portfolio.

• The job holder is responsible for defining, building and running the digital sales actions to deliver the targets for their allocated portfolio.

Key Accountabilities (1)

Plan, forecast and drive digital sales targets

• Work with stakeholders to ensure the number of required qualified traffic/leads for digital cross-sale aligns with the provided plan.

• Provide input into digital and O2O journey design, and define new in-app entry points and embedded journeys to accelerate sales.

• Work stakeholders on new channel expansion and digital integration of usage campaigns and partnerships.

Key Accountabilities (2)

Managing the E2E digital sale funnel, ensure finding optimization opportunities across journeys, solutions by working with relevant stakeholders to:

• Analyze data to identify sales opportunities.

• Investigate lost sales, drive required actions to optimize sales & cross-sell funnels to maximize value from owned digital platforms and customer journeys.

• Work with stakeholders to increase approval rate of digital lending products.

• Define necessary schemes to sell E2E digital products.

• Ensure the conversion rate optimization on offline channels of digital leads from Online to Offline journeys.

Key Accountabilities (3)

• Develop required sale/engagement capabilities on owned digital platforms and journeys.

• Create and drive digital sales, marketing conversations, and engagement campaigns.

Key Accountabilities (4)

• Create, drive, and manage the overall Digital Profit & Loss (P&L), ensuring alignment with the Business-as-Usual (BAU) overall P&L strategy.