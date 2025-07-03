Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Gỗ An Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 24 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công ty Cổ phần Gỗ An Cường
- Hồ Chí Minh: 702/1K Sư Vạn Hạnh, Phường 12, Quận 10, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 22 - 24 Triệu
Lead creative projects from concept to production across various media, including branding, digital ads, websites, photoshoots, and video.
Key Responsibilities:
• Oversee design execution in line with brand and campaign goals.
• Collaborate with marketing, content, and digital teams to deliver impactful visuals.
• Ensure all creative work reflects company vision and adheres to brand guidelines.
• Organize design assets and maintain a logical, accessible system.
• Research design trends and host team workshops.
• Thrive under pressure while managing multiple projects.
Với Mức Lương 22 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong communication and organizational skills.
• A solid portfolio showcasing creative versatility.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Gỗ An Cường Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Gỗ An Cường
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI