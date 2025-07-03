Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Gỗ An Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 24 Triệu

Lead creative projects from concept to production across various media, including branding, digital ads, websites, photoshoots, and video.

Key Responsibilities:

• Oversee design execution in line with brand and campaign goals.

• Collaborate with marketing, content, and digital teams to deliver impactful visuals.

• Ensure all creative work reflects company vision and adheres to brand guidelines.

• Organize design assets and maintain a logical, accessible system.

• Research design trends and host team workshops.

• Thrive under pressure while managing multiple projects.