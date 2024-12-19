Tuyển Digital Marketing Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Central Plaza, 17 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh|, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About UOB
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values - Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.
About the Department
We design and provide products and services that empower our customers to enjoy greater banking convenience while they extract more value from their money. In particular, we are focused on promoting and developing healthy saving and investment practices across generations.
Key Responsibilities
Provides input to decisions regarding Vendor/agency selection, development of creative assets, channel testing strategy
Understands and Works with/within marketing budget, agency and Vendor relationships.
Supports leadership on assigned campaigns and tracks data to assist in acquisition forecasting and Performance reporting for campaigns○
Works collaboratively with team to achieve campaign and business goals
Supports campaign Management across existing programs, as assigned by Manager
Optimizes creative, messaging and acquisition landing pages to generate business results tied to key performance indicators.
Ensures Quality Assurance in ad copies, landing pages, and sitelinks pre and post launch
Utilizes reporting to ensure key performance indicators are Efficiently met month over month
Stays abreast of industry trends to develop ongoing subject matter expertise in the digital acquisition/online media and marketing space.
Appropriately assess risk when business decisions are made, demonstrating particular consideration for the firm's reputation and safeguarding UOB group, its clients and assets, by driving compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations, adhering to Policy, applying sound ethical judgment regarding personal behavior, conduct and business practices, and escalating, managing and reporting control issues with transparency.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1-2 years of experience hand-on running marketing or digital campaigns for a large global organization
Digital agency experience is a big plus
Bachelor's/University degree or equivalent experience
Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Healthcare Plan: Healthcare Insurance Policy; Annual Health Check-Up Program
Others: Staff Housing Loan Policy (Mortgage); Tenure Policy (Long-service award); Annual Paid Leave, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI