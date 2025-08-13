Tuyển Digital Marketing ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại ILA Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 15 Trần Bạch Đằng
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Purpose
• The Communication and Event Executive plays a key role in coordinating employee training initiatives, internal communication efforts, and organizational events.
• The role also supports performance management processes and contributes to broader organization development initiatives to enhance employee engagement and build a high-performing culture.
Responsibilities
1. Training Coordination:
• Coordinate logistics for internal and external training sessions, workshops, and onboarding programs
• Work with managers and training partners to schedule, organize, and track participation
• Maintain accurate training records and prepare reports as required
• Support the implementation of learning and development plans across departments
2. Internal Communication & Events:
• Plan, execute, and evaluate internal events and staff engagement initiatives (e.g. town halls, team-building, recognition events)
• Create and distribute engaging content for internal communication channels (emails, newsletters, posters, etc.)
• Ensure consistency in tone, message, and branding across communication materials
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to promote company values and culture
