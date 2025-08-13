Tuyển Digital Marketing ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ILA Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/09/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại ILA Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 15 Trần Bạch Đằng

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose
• The Communication and Event Executive plays a key role in coordinating employee training initiatives, internal communication efforts, and organizational events.
• The role also supports performance management processes and contributes to broader organization development initiatives to enhance employee engagement and build a high-performing culture.
Responsibilities
1. Training Coordination:
• Coordinate logistics for internal and external training sessions, workshops, and onboarding programs
• Work with managers and training partners to schedule, organize, and track participation
• Maintain accurate training records and prepare reports as required
• Support the implementation of learning and development plans across departments
2. Internal Communication & Events:
• Plan, execute, and evaluate internal events and staff engagement initiatives (e.g. town halls, team-building, recognition events)
• Create and distribute engaging content for internal communication channels (emails, newsletters, posters, etc.)
• Ensure consistency in tone, message, and branding across communication materials
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to promote company values and culture

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại ILA Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ILA Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: The Crest Residence, 15 Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem ward, Thu Duc city

