Tuyển Digital Marketing GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,500 USD

GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
700 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: REE Tower, 9 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,500 USD

Job Title: Sales Executive, Specialty Chemicals Division – Biopharma Processing
Job Title:
Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, GME Chemicals (Viet Nam)
Location:
About GME Chemicals:
GME Chemicals stands as a premier distributor of polymers & chemical products across seven countries in Asia. While we have established a strong foothold in various chemical sectors, we are now venturing more ambitiously into the Biopharma processing market, aiming to bring our expertise and high-quality offerings to this new domain. We are proud to be part of the Biesterfeld Group, which expands our capabilities and reach across the global market. As we grow our operations in Vietnam, we're looking for a dedicated and motived Sales Executive to join our team in Ho Chi Minh City.
Job Purpose:
To lead full commercial, sales, and marketing activities within the Biopharma processing division, facilitating the achievement of individual and company sales targets and objectives through effective customer relationship management, strategic business development, and expert product presentation and coordination.

Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.

GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: REE Tower, 9 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-700-1-500-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job323226
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 293 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 293 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FADO GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FADO GLOBAL
1 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Avery Dennison Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing DAS LA VIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DAS LA VIE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SMB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SMB VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Consulate General of Canada In Ho Chi Minh City làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Consulate General of Canada In Ho Chi Minh City
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN KHẢI HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN KHẢI HƯNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CỔNG KẾT NỐI SATO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CỔNG KẾT NỐI SATO
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 45 USD Navigos Search
35 - 45 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 5 USD Navigos Search
35 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 5 USD Navigos Search
35 - 5 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Ampersand Management làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD Ampersand Management
800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JEMMIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JEMMIA
16 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ATX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ATX VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MTV HẢI LONG HƯNG THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV HẢI LONG HƯNG THỊNH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
14 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Viettel Digital Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Digital Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu International Minh Viet Joint Stock Co.
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ILA Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM VIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM VIT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ KHỞI NGHIỆP SÁNG TẠO MÈO THỊNH VƯỢNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ KHỞI NGHIỆP SÁNG TẠO MÈO THỊNH VƯỢNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Indorama Ventures Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Indorama Ventures Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm