Tuyển Digital Marketing GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,500 USD

Job Title: Sales Executive, Specialty Chemicals Division – Biopharma Processing

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, GME Chemicals (Viet Nam)

About GME Chemicals:

GME Chemicals stands as a premier distributor of polymers & chemical products across seven countries in Asia. While we have established a strong foothold in various chemical sectors, we are now venturing more ambitiously into the Biopharma processing market, aiming to bring our expertise and high-quality offerings to this new domain. We are proud to be part of the Biesterfeld Group, which expands our capabilities and reach across the global market. As we grow our operations in Vietnam, we're looking for a dedicated and motived Sales Executive to join our team in Ho Chi Minh City.

Job Purpose:

To lead full commercial, sales, and marketing activities within the Biopharma processing division, facilitating the achievement of individual and company sales targets and objectives through effective customer relationship management, strategic business development, and expert product presentation and coordination.