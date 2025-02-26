Tuyển Digital Marketing GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: REE Tower, 9 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,500 USD
Job Title: Sales Executive, Specialty Chemicals Division – Biopharma Processing
Job Title:
Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, GME Chemicals (Viet Nam)
Location:
About GME Chemicals:
GME Chemicals stands as a premier distributor of polymers & chemical products across seven countries in Asia. While we have established a strong foothold in various chemical sectors, we are now venturing more ambitiously into the Biopharma processing market, aiming to bring our expertise and high-quality offerings to this new domain. We are proud to be part of the Biesterfeld Group, which expands our capabilities and reach across the global market. As we grow our operations in Vietnam, we're looking for a dedicated and motived Sales Executive to join our team in Ho Chi Minh City.
Job Purpose:
To lead full commercial, sales, and marketing activities within the Biopharma processing division, facilitating the achievement of individual and company sales targets and objectives through effective customer relationship management, strategic business development, and expert product presentation and coordination.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GME Chemicals (Viet Nam) Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI