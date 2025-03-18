Tuyển Digital Marketing Freedom International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 900 USD

About Us:

Freedom International Group is an innovative IT solutions company expanding its creative team. We are looking for a specialist who showed real growth results on the sales for its company products on the marketplaces and to create a loyal client base from marketplaces.

* Responsibilities:

- Develop strategies to increase revenue and the conversion rate of products, including but not limited to product page optimization, packaging/inserts, customer emails, potential marketplace-exclusive deals, bundling products, and more.

- Oversee and execute administrative and strategic tasks across all marketplace channels. These channels include but are not limited to Tiki, Lazada, Shopee, Amazon, Tiktok, etc.

- Establish product cards on the marketplace (description, technical specifications, photos, creating barcodes, adding new product groups); ensure that new products are able to successfully launch in local and international channels.

- Be familiar to advertising tools and responsible for the advertising budget on the marketplaces.

- Develop relationships with returning clients from marketplaces.

- Process orders to ensure timely delivery of goods to customers and/or the marketplace warehouses; keep track of order movements.