Tuyển Digital Marketing Freedom International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 900 USD

Freedom International Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Freedom International Group

Mức lương
700 - 900 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Orchid 1 Building, Ha Do Centrosa, 200 Ba Thang Hai, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD

About Us:
Freedom International Group is an innovative IT solutions company expanding its creative team. We are looking for a specialist who showed real growth results on the sales for its company products on the marketplaces and to create a loyal client base from marketplaces.
* Responsibilities:
- Develop strategies to increase revenue and the conversion rate of products, including but not limited to product page optimization, packaging/inserts, customer emails, potential marketplace-exclusive deals, bundling products, and more.
- Oversee and execute administrative and strategic tasks across all marketplace channels. These channels include but are not limited to Tiki, Lazada, Shopee, Amazon, Tiktok, etc.
- Establish product cards on the marketplace (description, technical specifications, photos, creating barcodes, adding new product groups); ensure that new products are able to successfully launch in local and international channels.
- Be familiar to advertising tools and responsible for the advertising budget on the marketplaces.
- Develop relationships with returning clients from marketplaces.
- Process orders to ensure timely delivery of goods to customers and/or the marketplace warehouses; keep track of order movements.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 200 Ba Thang Hai, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

