Tuyển Digital Marketing Freedom International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 900 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Freedom International Group
- Hồ Chí Minh: Orchid 1 Building, Ha Do Centrosa, 200 Ba Thang Hai, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD
About Us:
Freedom International Group is an innovative IT solutions company expanding its creative team. We are looking for a specialist who showed real growth results on the sales for its company products on the marketplaces and to create a loyal client base from marketplaces.
* Responsibilities:
- Develop strategies to increase revenue and the conversion rate of products, including but not limited to product page optimization, packaging/inserts, customer emails, potential marketplace-exclusive deals, bundling products, and more.
- Oversee and execute administrative and strategic tasks across all marketplace channels. These channels include but are not limited to Tiki, Lazada, Shopee, Amazon, Tiktok, etc.
- Establish product cards on the marketplace (description, technical specifications, photos, creating barcodes, adding new product groups); ensure that new products are able to successfully launch in local and international channels.
- Be familiar to advertising tools and responsible for the advertising budget on the marketplaces.
- Develop relationships with returning clients from marketplaces.
- Process orders to ensure timely delivery of goods to customers and/or the marketplace warehouses; keep track of order movements.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Freedom International Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Freedom International Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
