Tuyển Digital Marketing Wise Concetti Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Wise Concetti Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Wise Concetti Ltd

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Wise Concetti Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 93 Lò Đúc, Phạm Đình Hổ,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION
We are looking for a Marketing Executive to drive our digital marketing efforts, enhance brand visibility, and optimize our online presence. If you have a strong foundation in digital marketing techniques, data analysis, and a passion for emerging marketing technologies, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
What you'll be doing:
Website Optimization & SEO: Implement SEO/SEM strategies, conduct keyword analysis, enhance conversion rates, optimize website performance and ranking on Google and AI Search.
Digital Advertising Management: Plan, execute, and optimize digital ad campaigns (Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Facebook Ads, Twitter Ads) to effectively reach B2B customers.
Market Research & Trend Analysis: Research potential markets and stay up-to-date with industry trends. Propose innovative ideas and solutions to optimize customer outreach strategies. Monitor and apply emerging trends (for instance, AI Marketing and Marketing Automation) to enhance marketing efficiency.
Internal Communication & Event Support (as needed): Assist in internal communication initiatives and support company events when required.
Other tasks assigned by the Sales & Marketing Manager and CEO.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

JOB REQUIREMENT
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
At least 1 year of experience in Digital Marketing/Marketing, preferably in B2B companies.
Strong knowledge of Google Analytics, SEO tools, and website traffic analysis.
Understanding of Digital Marketing platforms and their operations.
Proficiency in English (both spoken and written).
Familiarity with design tools such as Photoshop and Illustrator.
Ability to work independently, proactively seek new knowledge, and continuously improve skills.
Strong communication and teamwork skills.
Flexible mindset, creative problem-solving skills, and a positive attitude under pressure.

Tại Wise Concetti Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

REMUNERATION PACKAGE
Yearly Company trip. Overseas trips for long-term employees.
Full salary contribution for insurance.
Transport and meal allowance.
Premium Health Care Insurance Package.
Regular Annual Bonuses on Special Events, public holidays, and Company’s established anniversary, Seniority Bonuses; Special Annual Bonuses.
Salary: Negotiation
Bonus: Twice per year
5-day working, Off Saturday - Sunday
International working environment

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Wise Concetti Ltd

Wise Concetti Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: No 93 Lo Duc Street, Pham Dinh Ho Ward, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

