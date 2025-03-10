Tuyển Digital Marketing Wise Concetti Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

JOB DESCRIPTION

We are looking for a Marketing Executive to drive our digital marketing efforts, enhance brand visibility, and optimize our online presence. If you have a strong foundation in digital marketing techniques, data analysis, and a passion for emerging marketing technologies, this is the perfect opportunity for you!

What you'll be doing:

Website Optimization & SEO: Implement SEO/SEM strategies, conduct keyword analysis, enhance conversion rates, optimize website performance and ranking on Google and AI Search.

Digital Advertising Management: Plan, execute, and optimize digital ad campaigns (Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Facebook Ads, Twitter Ads) to effectively reach B2B customers.

Market Research & Trend Analysis: Research potential markets and stay up-to-date with industry trends. Propose innovative ideas and solutions to optimize customer outreach strategies. Monitor and apply emerging trends (for instance, AI Marketing and Marketing Automation) to enhance marketing efficiency.

Internal Communication & Event Support (as needed): Assist in internal communication initiatives and support company events when required.

Other tasks assigned by the Sales & Marketing Manager and CEO.

JOB REQUIREMENT

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.

At least 1 year of experience in Digital Marketing/Marketing, preferably in B2B companies.

Strong knowledge of Google Analytics, SEO tools, and website traffic analysis.

Understanding of Digital Marketing platforms and their operations.

Proficiency in English (both spoken and written).

Familiarity with design tools such as Photoshop and Illustrator.

Ability to work independently, proactively seek new knowledge, and continuously improve skills.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Flexible mindset, creative problem-solving skills, and a positive attitude under pressure.

REMUNERATION PACKAGE

Yearly Company trip. Overseas trips for long-term employees.

Full salary contribution for insurance.

Transport and meal allowance.

Premium Health Care Insurance Package.

Regular Annual Bonuses on Special Events, public holidays, and Company’s established anniversary, Seniority Bonuses; Special Annual Bonuses.

Salary: Negotiation

Bonus: Twice per year

5-day working, Off Saturday - Sunday

International working environment

