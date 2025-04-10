Tuyển Digital Marketing POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)
- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
SEO Strategy & Execution:
Develop and implement comprehensive SEO strategies to improve organic search rankings.
Conduct keyword research, competitive analysis, and technical SEO audits.
Optimize website structure, content, and performance for search engines.
Marketing & On-page Optimization:
Master in Facebook ads, Google Ads, Tiktok Ads;
Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns, assess against goals (ROI and KPIs);
Manage and improve online content on the company website;
Identify trends and insights, optimize spend and performance based on the insights;
Utilize the solid analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points;
Instrument conversion points and optimizes user funnels
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proven ability to develop and execute comprehensive SEO strategies.
Strong analytical and keyword research skills, with a strategic mindset for building effective long-term SEO keyword plans.
English at a good reading and writing level
Proficient in website management and optimization.
Solid understanding of modern SEO tools and techniques; experienced in using platforms such as Google Analytics, Google Search Console, SEMrush, Ahrefs, and others.
Hands-on experience with paid advertising on platforms including Facebook Ads, Google Ads, and TikTok Ads.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Strong project management and analytical abilities.
Proficiency in marketing tools and platforms.
Creative thinking and problem-solving skills.
Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Base Salary + Quarterly Project Bonus + Commision
Package: 13 - 14 months salary per year
100% salary paid during probation
Salary review twice a year
Work with great potential IT projects and programs (from US, UK, AU,...)
Professional working environments with young, enthusiastic and motivated teams
Join all the insurance regimes under the provision of the Labor Law
Other team building activities: Annual company trip, quarterly team building, happy hour, sport club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, …
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI