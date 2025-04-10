Tuyển Digital Marketing POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/05/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

SEO Strategy & Execution:
Develop and implement comprehensive SEO strategies to improve organic search rankings.
Conduct keyword research, competitive analysis, and technical SEO audits.
Optimize website structure, content, and performance for search engines.
Marketing & On-page Optimization:
Master in Facebook ads, Google Ads, Tiktok Ads;
Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns, assess against goals (ROI and KPIs);
Manage and improve online content on the company website;
Identify trends and insights, optimize spend and performance based on the insights;
Utilize the solid analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points;
Instrument conversion points and optimizes user funnels

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience in SEO and Digital Marketing, with a strong preference for candidates who have worked in B2B or the information technology sector.
Proven ability to develop and execute comprehensive SEO strategies.
Strong analytical and keyword research skills, with a strategic mindset for building effective long-term SEO keyword plans.
English at a good reading and writing level
Proficient in website management and optimization.
Solid understanding of modern SEO tools and techniques; experienced in using platforms such as Google Analytics, Google Search Console, SEMrush, Ahrefs, and others.
Hands-on experience with paid advertising on platforms including Facebook Ads, Google Ads, and TikTok Ads.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Strong project management and analytical abilities.
Proficiency in marketing tools and platforms.
Creative thinking and problem-solving skills.

Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package: Base Salary + Quarterly Project Bonus + Commision
Package: 13 - 14 months salary per year
100% salary paid during probation
Salary review twice a year
Work with great potential IT projects and programs (from US, UK, AU,...)
Professional working environments with young, enthusiastic and motivated teams
Join all the insurance regimes under the provision of the Labor Law
Other team building activities: Annual company trip, quarterly team building, happy hour, sport club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, …

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Tòa CIC, số 2 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Phường Yên Hòa, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành Phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

