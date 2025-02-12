Tuyển Digital Marketing Delta International Logistics & Trading Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: No. 25, Street 55, Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Experience in planning, developing, and implementing marketing strategies to expand the customer base and increase revenue.

• Manage a team to develop B2B marketing content focused on Logistics, Transportation, and Supply Chain Management.

• Manage and optimize Digital Marketing activities: Google Ads, Facebook Ads, SEO, and Email Marketing.

• Collaborate closely with the sales team to support business strategies.

• Monitor and measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and optimize strategies accordingly.

• Work with the Director to evaluate and implement effective marketing strategies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 1.5 - 2 years of experience in Marketing within the Logistics industry.

• Strong understanding of the Logistics, Transportation, Import-Export, and Supply Chain market.

• Proficiency in Digital Marketing tools, with the ability to plan and measure effectiveness.

• Strong content creation skills, including PR writing, website management, and social media management.

• Experience in managing a marketing team and working effectively in a team environment.

