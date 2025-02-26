Tuyển Digital Marketing Sherpani làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Sherpani
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 6, số 677/7, đường Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a motivated Ecommerce Sales Executive to join our team. This role involves managing our Amazon store operations, ensuring smooth order fulfillment, and supporting online sales growth. Key responsibilities include:
• Managing and operating the Amazon Seller Central backend system.
• Creating and processing FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) shipments.
• Handling FBM (Fulfilled by Merchant) orders, including shipping, invoicing, and returns.
• Assisting with other tasks as assigned to support online sales operations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong English communication skills (spoken & written).
• Bachelor's degree in Ecommerce, Business is preferred.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook.
• Detail-oriented, proactive, and eager to learn.
• Team player with a positive attitude and strong work ethic.
Tại Sherpani Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sherpani
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
