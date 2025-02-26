Tuyển Digital Marketing Sherpani làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sherpani
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Sherpani

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Sherpani

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 6, số 677/7, đường Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a motivated Ecommerce Sales Executive to join our team. This role involves managing our Amazon store operations, ensuring smooth order fulfillment, and supporting online sales growth. Key responsibilities include:
Ecommerce Sales Executive
Amazon store operations
• Managing and operating the Amazon Seller Central backend system.
Amazon Seller Central
• Creating and processing FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) shipments.
• Creating and processing FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) shipments
• Handling FBM (Fulfilled by Merchant) orders, including shipping, invoicing, and returns.
• Handling FBM (Fulfilled by Merchant) orders
• Assisting with other tasks as assigned to support online sales operations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 1-2 year experience..
• Strong English communication skills (spoken & written).
• Bachelor's degree in Ecommerce, Business is preferred.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook.
• Detail-oriented, proactive, and eager to learn.
• Team player with a positive attitude and strong work ethic.

Tại Sherpani Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sherpani

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sherpani

Sherpani

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, số 677/7, đường Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

