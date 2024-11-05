Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Lot F - 10th Floor, Da Nang Software Park, 02 Quang Trung Street, Hai Chau District, Danang City., Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Your primary focus will be to implement a complete user interface in the form of a website, with a focus on performance.

A thorough understanding of all of the components of our platform and infrastructure is required.

Develop application code in the ReactJS, Rest Web Services and Java technologies

Ensuring high performance..

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3+ years Experience with ,ReactJS

Deep knowledge of ReactJS practices and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience

Strong expertise with HTML5, CSS3, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp

Validating user actions on the client side and providing responsive feedback

Experience with building the infrastructure for serving the front-end app and assets

Good teamwork skills and have experience in highly-standardized work environments

Professional and ethical behaviors

Critical thinker and problem solving skill

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Good at both verbal and written communication skill

Tại LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary.

Annual salary review

Dedicated budget for staff training: technical, soft skills, English, Korean classes.

Telephone allowance.

Provide Travel Expense for work

We pay health and social insurance.

We pay PIT

Birthday gift

Marriage Gift

Baby born Gift

Holiday and Tet Gift

Funeral support

12 days of annual leave + 1 days of Establishment Ceremony Date + 2 days of Refresh Leave for 1 year joined

We provide yearly health check-ups with International Hospital.

Team Building activities:

Annual outdoor Team building

Monthly birthday Party

Provide Laptop & Monitor

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

