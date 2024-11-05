Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đà Nẵng: Lot F
- 10th Floor, Da Nang Software Park, 02 Quang Trung Street, Hai Chau District, Danang City., Hải Châu
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Your primary focus will be to implement a complete user interface in the form of a website, with a focus on performance.
A thorough understanding of all of the components of our platform and infrastructure is required.
Develop application code in the ReactJS, Rest Web Services and Java technologies
Ensuring high performance..
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3+ years Experience with ,ReactJS
Deep knowledge of ReactJS practices and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience
Strong expertise with HTML5, CSS3, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques
Experience with RESTful services
Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp
Validating user actions on the client side and providing responsive feedback
Experience with building the infrastructure for serving the front-end app and assets
Good teamwork skills and have experience in highly-standardized work environments
Professional and ethical behaviors
Critical thinker and problem solving skill
Great interpersonal and communication skills
Good at both verbal and written communication skill
Deep knowledge of ReactJS practices and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience
Strong expertise with HTML5, CSS3, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques
Experience with RESTful services
Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp
Validating user actions on the client side and providing responsive feedback
Experience with building the infrastructure for serving the front-end app and assets
Good teamwork skills and have experience in highly-standardized work environments
Professional and ethical behaviors
Critical thinker and problem solving skill
Great interpersonal and communication skills
Good at both verbal and written communication skill
Tại LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary.
Annual salary review
Dedicated budget for staff training: technical, soft skills, English, Korean classes.
Telephone allowance.
Provide Travel Expense for work
We pay health and social insurance.
We pay PIT
Birthday gift
Marriage Gift
Baby born Gift
Holiday and Tet Gift
Funeral support
12 days of annual leave + 1 days of Establishment Ceremony Date + 2 days of Refresh Leave for 1 year joined
We provide yearly health check-ups with International Hospital.
Team Building activities:
Annual outdoor Team building
Monthly birthday Party
Provide Laptop & Monitor
Annual salary review
Dedicated budget for staff training: technical, soft skills, English, Korean classes.
Telephone allowance.
Provide Travel Expense for work
We pay health and social insurance.
We pay PIT
Birthday gift
Marriage Gift
Baby born Gift
Holiday and Tet Gift
Funeral support
12 days of annual leave + 1 days of Establishment Ceremony Date + 2 days of Refresh Leave for 1 year joined
We provide yearly health check-ups with International Hospital.
Team Building activities:
Annual outdoor Team building
Monthly birthday Party
Provide Laptop & Monitor
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI