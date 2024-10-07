Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc kinh doanh Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500
- Hà Nội: Ngách 17, ngõ 35, Đặng Thai Mai, phường Quảng An, quận Tây Hồ, thành phố Hà Nội, Tây Hồ
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Oversees and directs all aspects of the Sales activities.
Responsibilities include overseeing the planning and development of promotional strategies.
Oversee and assist with the development and implementation of the sales plan.
Management of the sales team.
Report on effectiveness of the plan.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Well-developed leadership competencies
Strong organizer and planner, able to think long/ short term.
Effective verbal and written communication skills.
Strong negotiation skills.
Ability to analyze, interpret and extract trends from data and strategies outcomes.
Good problem solving, administrative and interpersonal skills are a must
Hotel Management Diploma/ Degree, or equivalent Bachelor’s degree in the Sales & Marketing field or Hospitality/ Tourism management or equivalent work related experience.
Minimum 8 years in the Hospitality Industry of similar Sales & Marketing capacity or an equivalent combination of education and work – related experience.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive and attractive salary and Service charge
Learning & Development opportunity with one of the big firm of hospitality brand - The Ascott International
Social Insurance and Health Insurance according to the Labor Law
Health care premium for manager level
Professional uniform and nice locker
Delicious duty meal
Birthday gift, public holiday gift
Outing, annual parties
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500
