Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Ngách 17, ngõ 35, Đặng Thai Mai, phường Quảng An, quận Tây Hồ, thành phố Hà Nội, Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Oversees and directs all aspects of the Sales activities. Responsibilities include overseeing the planning and development of promotional strategies. Oversee and assist with the development and implementation of the sales plan. Management of the sales team. Report on effectiveness of the plan.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Well-developed leadership competencies Strong organizer and planner, able to think long/ short term. Effective verbal and written communication skills. Strong negotiation skills. Ability to analyze, interpret and extract trends from data and strategies outcomes. Good problem solving, administrative and interpersonal skills are a must Hotel Management Diploma/ Degree, or equivalent Bachelor’s degree in the Sales & Marketing field or Hospitality/ Tourism management or equivalent work related experience. Minimum 8 years in the Hospitality Industry of similar Sales & Marketing capacity or an equivalent combination of education and work – related experience.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive and attractive salary and Service charge Learning & Development opportunity with one of the big firm of hospitality brand - The Ascott International Social Insurance and Health Insurance according to the Labor Law Health care premium for manager level Professional uniform and nice locker Delicious duty meal Birthday gift, public holiday gift Outing, annual parties

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500

