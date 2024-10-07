Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500

Giám đốc kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc kinh doanh Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Ngách 17, ngõ 35, Đặng Thai Mai, phường Quảng An, quận Tây Hồ, thành phố Hà Nội, Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Oversees and directs all aspects of the Sales activities. Responsibilities include overseeing the planning and development of promotional strategies. Oversee and assist with the development and implementation of the sales plan. Management of the sales team. Report on effectiveness of the plan.
Oversees and directs all aspects of the Sales activities.
Responsibilities include overseeing the planning and development of promotional strategies.
Oversee and assist with the development and implementation of the sales plan.
Management of the sales team.
Report on effectiveness of the plan.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Well-developed leadership competencies Strong organizer and planner, able to think long/ short term. Effective verbal and written communication skills. Strong negotiation skills. Ability to analyze, interpret and extract trends from data and strategies outcomes. Good problem solving, administrative and interpersonal skills are a must Hotel Management Diploma/ Degree, or equivalent Bachelor’s degree in the Sales & Marketing field or Hospitality/ Tourism management or equivalent work related experience. Minimum 8 years in the Hospitality Industry of similar Sales & Marketing capacity or an equivalent combination of education and work – related experience.
Well-developed leadership competencies
Strong organizer and planner, able to think long/ short term.
Effective verbal and written communication skills.
Strong negotiation skills.
Ability to analyze, interpret and extract trends from data and strategies outcomes.
Good problem solving, administrative and interpersonal skills are a must
Hotel Management Diploma/ Degree, or equivalent Bachelor’s degree in the Sales & Marketing field or Hospitality/ Tourism management or equivalent work related experience.
Minimum 8 years in the Hospitality Industry of similar Sales & Marketing capacity or an equivalent combination of education and work – related experience.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive and attractive salary and Service charge Learning & Development opportunity with one of the big firm of hospitality brand - The Ascott International Social Insurance and Health Insurance according to the Labor Law Health care premium for manager level Professional uniform and nice locker Delicious duty meal Birthday gift, public holiday gift Outing, annual parties
Competitive and attractive salary and Service charge
Learning & Development opportunity with one of the big firm of hospitality brand - The Ascott International
Social Insurance and Health Insurance according to the Labor Law
Health care premium for manager level
Professional uniform and nice locker
Delicious duty meal
Birthday gift, public holiday gift
Outing, annual parties

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500

Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 104 Thái Thịnh, phường Trung Liệt, quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-giam-doc-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job205638
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 40 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 56 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 101 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FTB GROUP
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ICD NAM ĐÌNH VŨ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GREEN FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VFI
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚ CÁT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BV RĂNG HÀM MẶT THẨM MỸ PARIS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty CP Đầu Tư Thương mại và xuất nhập khẩu CFS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Đầu Tư Thương mại và xuất nhập khẩu CFS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 80 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
40 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư & Công Nghệ AVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư & Công Nghệ AVG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Ngân hàng TMCP Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SẢN PHẨM CAO CẤP LPD (Đồng Hồ Cao Cấp Galle Watch) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI SẢN PHẨM CAO CẤP LPD (Đồng Hồ Cao Cấp Galle Watch)
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ UNITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ UNITED
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ BOY BABERSHOP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ BOY BABERSHOP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoàng Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoàng Minh
40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest VNR500
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhung Như làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhung Như
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KIẾN THIẾT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KIẾN THIẾT VIỆT NAM
1 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phân phối Minh Phương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phân phối Minh Phương
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Viễn thông Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Viễn thông Hà Nội
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENCELL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GENCELL
25 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM YNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM YNG
18 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ ADA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ ADA Việt Nam
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN MINH THỊNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN MINH THỊNH
35 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐIỆN MÁY DUY TÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐIỆN MÁY DUY TÂN
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTCOM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTCOM VIỆT NAM
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN ATT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN ATT VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT1 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT1
40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 USD Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi
2 - 4 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Bất động sản BHS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Bất động sản BHS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MINH DŨNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MINH DŨNG
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần MORIKOMART làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần MORIKOMART
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty TNHH công nghệ TLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH công nghệ TLA
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAHADI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 60 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAHADI
35 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm