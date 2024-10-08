Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom V1000 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 12 Tôn Đản, phường 13, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Act as IT Assistance, the position is responsible for supporting documentation and monitoring system patching, system change, network change, procurement, IT asset management of some internal projects. Provide IT documentation support for all related IT operation in IT projects. Support IT lead in maintaining all technical documents of system, server, database, network patching, change. Collaborate with all relevant IT members in managing IT Risk Control, IT Governance in IT project and IT operation. Providing technical assistance and support related to network, hardware, or software. Executing IT procurement and IT asset management. Other IT tasks assigned.

Act as IT Assistance, the position is responsible for supporting documentation and monitoring system patching, system change, network change, procurement, IT asset management of some internal projects.

Provide IT documentation support for all related IT operation in IT projects.

Support IT lead in maintaining all technical documents of system, server, database, network patching, change.

Collaborate with all relevant IT members in managing IT Risk Control, IT Governance in IT project and IT operation.

Providing technical assistance and support related to network, hardware, or software.

Executing IT procurement and IT asset management.

Other IT tasks assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

English proficiency. Overall experience of at least 2 years in IT Project assistance or IT operation. Good knowledge of LAN/WAN networks, SCCM, AD, Mail servers. MCSA/MCSE/CCNA qualifications are strongly preferred. Self-starter with excellent crisis management skills.

English proficiency.

Overall experience of at least 2 years in IT Project assistance or IT operation.

Good knowledge of LAN/WAN networks, SCCM, AD, Mail servers.

MCSA/MCSE/CCNA qualifications are strongly preferred.

Self-starter with excellent crisis management skills.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom V1000 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13 days off (12 days of annual leave and 1 day off for birthday with full pay). Performance review and salary adjustment 2 times a year. Salary payment mechanism included in monthly salary, annual KPI and orthers bonuses. Average income 13 - 14 months salary/year. Company sponsored social events and gatherings. Regular training and team sharing sessions. Company teambuilding. Private health check. PJICO care insurance. Participate in training courses to improve skills and operations of CMC as well as major technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Google,...

13 days off (12 days of annual leave and 1 day off for birthday with full pay).

Performance review and salary adjustment 2 times a year.

Salary payment mechanism included in monthly salary, annual KPI and orthers bonuses. Average income 13 - 14 months salary/year.

Company sponsored social events and gatherings.

Regular training and team sharing sessions.

Company teambuilding.

Private health check.

PJICO care insurance.

Participate in training courses to improve skills and operations of CMC as well as major technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Google,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom V1000 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.