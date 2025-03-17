Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Vietnam) - Interspan làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Tại Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Vietnam) - Interspan
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Lilama 10, Phố Tố Hữu, phường Trung Văn, quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành Phố Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
* Responsibilities include:
- Designs of post-tensioning reinforced concrete structures
- Competent use of structural design methods, standards, codes, technical literature and software to enable the delivery of design.
- Ensuring design is carried out and reinforcement detailed in accordance with design standards, notes and specifications from Australian, British and American Standards.
- Collaboration with design manager and drafters to ensure all design and drafting is carried out in accordance with budgets and programmes.
- Incorporate any consultant drawings detailing slab features to prepare layout ready for tendons design.
- Provision of tendon design including design tendons layout and tendon profiles.
- Using sophisticated collaboration and control tools to ensure design capacity and quality.
- Correspond with the design manager regarding all changes in relation to the design.
- Receive comments from design manager and incorporate into design as required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Compulsory in English
Tại Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Vietnam) - Interspan Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Vietnam) - Interspan
