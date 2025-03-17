Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Vietnam) - Interspan làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Vietnam) - Interspan
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/04/2025
Kỹ sư thiết kế điện

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Tại Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Vietnam) - Interspan

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Lilama 10, Phố Tố Hữu, phường Trung Văn, quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành Phố Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* Responsibilities include:
- Designs of post-tensioning reinforced concrete structures
- Competent use of structural design methods, standards, codes, technical literature and software to enable the delivery of design.
- Ensuring design is carried out and reinforcement detailed in accordance with design standards, notes and specifications from Australian, British and American Standards.
- Collaboration with design manager and drafters to ensure all design and drafting is carried out in accordance with budgets and programmes.
- Incorporate any consultant drawings detailing slab features to prepare layout ready for tendons design.
- Provision of tendon design including design tendons layout and tendon profiles.
- Using sophisticated collaboration and control tools to ensure design capacity and quality.
- Correspond with the design manager regarding all changes in relation to the design.
- Receive comments from design manager and incorporate into design as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil/Structural)
- Compulsory in English

Tại Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Vietnam) - Interspan Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Vietnam) - Interspan

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toa nha ETown 3 Lau 8, P 8.1 - 364 Cong Hoa, Q.Tan Binh

