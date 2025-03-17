Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Vietnam) - Interspan làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Responsibilities include:

- Designs of post-tensioning reinforced concrete structures

- Competent use of structural design methods, standards, codes, technical literature and software to enable the delivery of design.

- Ensuring design is carried out and reinforcement detailed in accordance with design standards, notes and specifications from Australian, British and American Standards.

- Collaboration with design manager and drafters to ensure all design and drafting is carried out in accordance with budgets and programmes.

- Incorporate any consultant drawings detailing slab features to prepare layout ready for tendons design.

- Provision of tendon design including design tendons layout and tendon profiles.

- Using sophisticated collaboration and control tools to ensure design capacity and quality.

- Correspond with the design manager regarding all changes in relation to the design.

- Receive comments from design manager and incorporate into design as required.