Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
· Handle incoming samples, sample preparation and assignment test for technician.
· Evaluating the results.
· Develop and validate new test methods.
· Ensure that all activity is complied with HSE regulation, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001
· Store and dispose the remain samples after storage period.
· Arrange documents in the lab according to lab rules.
· Carry out other specified duties and functions as directed by Leader and technical manager.
· Inspire technical staff to attain goals and pursue excellence.
· Identify opportunities for technical improvement and makes constructive suggestions for change.
· Be responsible for controlling and performing of normal working process in your technical team.
· Comply with and help to enforce standard policies and procedures included: HSE regulation, ISO 17025 and ISO 9001.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
· Three to Five years' experience in Textile, footwear Production and testing Laboratory.
· Experience in Garment and Footwear Production is priority.
· Reading and Writing English fluently.
· Good command of MS office
· Good organizing and planning skills
· Problem solving and decision-making skills
· Responsible attitude and ability to motivate people
· Good 'people skills' for building relationships with colleagues at all levels.
Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm
CLB thể thao
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI