Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/12/2024
TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd

Kỹ sư xây dựng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc
· Handle incoming samples, sample preparation and assignment test for technician.
· Evaluating the results.
· Develop and validate new test methods.
· Ensure that all activity is complied with HSE regulation, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001
· Store and dispose the remain samples after storage period.
· Arrange documents in the lab according to lab rules.
· Carry out other specified duties and functions as directed by Leader and technical manager.
· Inspire technical staff to attain goals and pursue excellence.
· Identify opportunities for technical improvement and makes constructive suggestions for change.
· Be responsible for controlling and performing of normal working process in your technical team.
· Comply with and help to enforce standard policies and procedures included: HSE regulation, ISO 17025 and ISO 9001.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
· Three to Five years' experience in Textile, footwear Production and testing Laboratory.
· Experience in Garment and Footwear Production is priority.
· Reading and Writing English fluently.
· Good command of MS office
· Good organizing and planning skills
· Problem solving and decision-making skills
· Responsible attitude and ability to motivate people
· Good 'people skills' for building relationships with colleagues at all levels.

Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm
CLB thể thao

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd

TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Unit 805-806, CentrePoint Building, 106 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, P.8, Q.Phú Nhuận

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-xay-dung-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job263178
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nam Hải Phòng Hà Nội Tuyên Quang Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Đã hết hạn 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 95 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nam Hải Phòng Hà Nội Tuyên Quang Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Đã hết hạn 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 23 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
20 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOA SEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOA SEN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Siam Brothers Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Siam Brothers Việt Nam
16 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần BM Windows làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần BM Windows
700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Và Thương Mại Lê Gia Phúc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Và Thương Mại Lê Gia Phúc
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
60 - 80 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 21 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
15 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG - THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ - QUẢNG CÁO PHÚ MỸ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG - THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ - QUẢNG CÁO PHÚ MỸ
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Số 1 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Số 1
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢN LÝ XÂY DỰNG ITC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢN LÝ XÂY DỰNG ITC
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 62 - 75 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
62 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Solutions
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Rakumo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Rakumo
25 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Số 1 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Số 1
15 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TONA SYNTEGRA SOLAR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TONA SYNTEGRA SOLAR
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Tư Vấn Kiến Tạo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Tư Vấn Kiến Tạo
9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 62 - 75 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
62 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Dylan làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Dylan
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm