Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

· Handle incoming samples, sample preparation and assignment test for technician.

· Evaluating the results.

· Develop and validate new test methods.

· Ensure that all activity is complied with HSE regulation, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001

· Store and dispose the remain samples after storage period.

· Arrange documents in the lab according to lab rules.

· Carry out other specified duties and functions as directed by Leader and technical manager.

· Inspire technical staff to attain goals and pursue excellence.

· Identify opportunities for technical improvement and makes constructive suggestions for change.

· Be responsible for controlling and performing of normal working process in your technical team.

· Comply with and help to enforce standard policies and procedures included: HSE regulation, ISO 17025 and ISO 9001.