Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH WT Partnership Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Working location: The candidate will be based in HCMC and will work on a number of varied and interesting projects throughout Vietnam.

Job Description:

- Assist in preparation of project cost plans and estimates.

- Assist in the preparation of Bills of Quantities.

- Assist in the preparation of Tender & Contract Documents.

- Assist in all aspects of Post Contract Cost Management including review of variations.

- Provide support to the Project Leader at all times.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Details: We are seeking a MEP Quantity Surveyor (Cost Engineer) with potential for further career advancement. The candidate should ideally have a minimum of 2 years' experience including experience working in a Consultancy Company.

Job Requirement:

- Years of Experience: 2 years of work experience.

- Fluency in Vietnamese and English.

- Understanding of Vietnamese Regulations and Building Codes.

- Understanding of Vietnamese Authority approvals process.

- Be a confident communicator who interacts well with the rest of the Project Team.

- Possess the drive and desire to progress to the highest levels within the organization.

- Education Required: University Degree is a must. he Certified Cost Engineer Certificate is preferred.

Tại Công Ty TNHH WT Partnership Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

13th Payment

Đào tạo

15days of annual leave

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH WT Partnership Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin