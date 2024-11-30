Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH WT Partnership Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công Ty TNHH WT Partnership Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Working location: The candidate will be based in HCMC and will work on a number of varied and interesting projects throughout Vietnam.
Job Description:
- Assist in preparation of project cost plans and estimates.
- Assist in the preparation of Bills of Quantities.
- Assist in the preparation of Tender & Contract Documents.
- Assist in all aspects of Post Contract Cost Management including review of variations.
- Provide support to the Project Leader at all times.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Job Details: We are seeking a MEP Quantity Surveyor (Cost Engineer) with potential for further career advancement. The candidate should ideally have a minimum of 2 years' experience including experience working in a Consultancy Company.
Job Requirement:
- Years of Experience: 2 years of work experience.
- Fluency in Vietnamese and English.
- Understanding of Vietnamese Regulations and Building Codes.
- Understanding of Vietnamese Authority approvals process.
- Be a confident communicator who interacts well with the rest of the Project Team.
- Possess the drive and desire to progress to the highest levels within the organization.
- Education Required: University Degree is a must. he Certified Cost Engineer Certificate is preferred.
Tại Công Ty TNHH WT Partnership Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng
13th Payment
Đào tạo
15days of annual leave
