Tuyển Lập trình viên KEYENCE VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại KEYENCE VN
Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- tầng 27 & 28, Tháp 1, Tòa Capital Place, số 29 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Quận Ba Đình
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Set up, maintain, and troubleshoot company IT devices (e.g., laptops, desktops, mobile devices).
Provide remote support to employees and ensure timely resolution of IT issues.
Plan, research, and develop new IT services and solutions to enhance business efficiency.
Ensure compliance with IT and information security policies and procedures.
Collaborate with the Headquarters (Keyence Japan) on global IT projects and initiatives.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2-3 years of relevant IT experience.
Strong knowledge of Microsoft services, including Azure AD, Microsoft Exchange, and Intune.
Proficiency in Microsoft 365 applications and Android device management.
Power BI, troubleshooting and other skills.
Knowledge of security solutions is an advantage.
Experience working in a third-party IT service provider or outsourcing environment is highly preferred.
Experience working in an English-speaking environment is preferred.
Tại KEYENCE VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
14 months salary
Review salary twice/ year
100% Social Insurance based on basic salary, Premium Health care package
Full package of device: laptop, monitor, smartphone, …
12 Annual Leave per year and 3 Sick Leave offered by the company
Others: Tet gift, company trip, goal dinner,…
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KEYENCE VN
