Tuyển Lập trình viên KEYENCE VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - tầng 27 & 28, Tháp 1, Tòa Capital Place, số 29 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc

Set up, maintain, and troubleshoot company IT devices (e.g., laptops, desktops, mobile devices).

Provide remote support to employees and ensure timely resolution of IT issues.

Plan, research, and develop new IT services and solutions to enhance business efficiency.

Ensure compliance with IT and information security policies and procedures.

Collaborate with the Headquarters (Keyence Japan) on global IT projects and initiatives.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

2-3 years of relevant IT experience.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft services, including Azure AD, Microsoft Exchange, and Intune.

Proficiency in Microsoft 365 applications and Android device management.

Power BI, troubleshooting and other skills.

Knowledge of security solutions is an advantage.

Experience working in a third-party IT service provider or outsourcing environment is highly preferred.

Experience working in an English-speaking environment is preferred.

Quyền Lợi

14 months salary

Review salary twice/ year

100% Social Insurance based on basic salary, Premium Health care package

Full package of device: laptop, monitor, smartphone, …

12 Annual Leave per year and 3 Sick Leave offered by the company

Others: Tet gift, company trip, goal dinner,…

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

