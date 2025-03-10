Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh:

- Số 126 Nguyễn Đăng Đạo, Phường Đại Phúc,Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên

As a Network Technical Support Specialist, you will provide technical support to customers and partner, focused on pre-sales test support, partner training and project implementation on Ruijie network products or solution, meanwhile you also need to be responsible for service delivery quality in coverage territory.
To be successful in this role, you must be a motivated self-starter and self-learner, possess strong customer service and technical problem solving skills
Main responsibilities
1. Work with remote TAC and R&D team to conduct pre-sales test, POC and demonstration with the focus on Network and Wireless area;
2. Collaborate with TAC level 2 support team closely to solve the partner and customer’s technical issue and service request quickly;
3. Provide technical support to enterprise industry channel partner with the focus on Campus Network and Wireless area;
4. Empower channel partner’s technical service capability by managing and conducting company service process training, technical certification training, product training and technical workshop regularly;
5. Help to setup services process system (customer technical support, RMA process and project delivery process etc.) and services delivery quality in responsible countries by managing the service delivery of service partners.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

1. Bachelor or associate degree in network essentials or related discipline, or equivalent work experience.
2. More than 3 years’ technical support and implementation experience in network related area (Switch, Router, VPN and Wireless etc.) Experience with Cisco, HPE, Aruba, Ruckus, Huawei and Juniper Networks is preferred.
3. Experience on configuration and administration of Wireless products (Wireless LAN Controllers and Access Points), Wireless LAN Security (Authentication Techniques): WEP, WPA2/WPA3, LEAP, PEAP etc.
4. Holder of professional certificate, such as CCNP/CCIE, HCNP/HCNE, JNCIS/JNCIP HPE ASE and Aruba ACMP etc. is preferred
5. Experience interacting with customer or in a client facing role, and excellent presentation, communication, and moderator skills
6. Able to work independently and a team player, high competency in multi-tasking and ability to manage multiple engagements in parallel
7. Excellent English written and oral communication skill, Can speak Chinese is preferred
8. Willing to take frequent short business travel

Quyền Lợi

1. A 13th month salary as an end-of-year bonus
2. Annual performance review for salary and career development
3. Dynamic work environment with growth opportunities.
4. Flexible working arrangements.
5. Exposure to cutting-edge technologies and innovation.
6. Professional development support and learning programs.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ECOLIV

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 126 Nguyễn Đăng Đạo, Phường Đại Phúc, Thành phố Bắc Ninh, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

