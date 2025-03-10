Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 364 Bến Vân Đồn,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, develop, and maintain user interfaces for web applications.
Collaborate with UX/UI Designers to ensure intuitive and user-friendly interfaces.
Integrate APIs and back-end services to deliver full features.
Optimize interface performance (loading speed, cross-device compatibility).
Write clean, reusable, and maintainable code.
Analyze and troubleshoot front-end issues.
Stay updated and apply the latest technologies and frameworks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have personal laptop

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Agreements.
- Performance review: 01 time/year.
- Friendly and professional teamwork environment.
- Many opportunities to develop personal skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 43/5 Lý Thường Kiệt, Phường 7, Quận 11, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

