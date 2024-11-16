Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Baa Training Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

MAIN FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

- Performing preventive maintenance following manufacturer schedule;

- Performing corrective maintenance using basic troubleshooting skills;

- Performing pre-flight and post-flight procedures on training devices;

- Following company procedures to keep maintenance records and documentation;

- Following company procedures to maintain inventory records up to date;

- Providing customer service support in a timely and professional manner;

- Performing housekeeping tasks as necessary to maintain highest quality and presentation of the training devices;

- Performing Quality Test Guide procedures;

- Under supervision, providing technical support during upgrades and modifications of the training devices.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

WE DREAM ABOUT A TEAM MEMBER WHO HAVE:

- Bachelor's degree in engineering field with grade from good (Preferable field in Electrical, Electronic, Control and Automation, Aviation);

- Experience in using and repairing electronic and computer equipment (At least 01 year);

- Experience in measuring instruments (oscilloscope, multimeter, etc.);

- Ability to work independently and in a team;

- Who have a high motivation and initiative;

- Who is enthusiastic, sociable, friendly and continuous learning;

- Similar work experience (Preferable field work experience in Aviation industry - Aircraft engineering);

- English language skills (Preferable a team member who is good in English for communication and daily work).

WORKING CONDITIONS:

- 12 Hours/ Shift - One day and one night work, 2 days off

Quyền Lợi

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Additional Premium health insurance package (PTI) after 3 months working for the company.

Nghỉ phép có lương

16 annual leaves days and a Wellness day to take care of yourself and a Birthday day to celebrate.

Đào tạo

Extensive on boarding plan to ease your integration into company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

