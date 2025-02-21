Tuyển Market Research Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bank SinoPac is one of the most leading banks in Taiwan. With 129 branches in Taiwan and 5 oversea branches including Viet Nam, it enables the Bank to provide customers with a full spectrum of services. In the expansion of HCMC Branch, we are recruiting qualified candidates for the position of Deposit & Remittance Specialist

Job Description:

Objective:

To process operation services such as Cash Withdrawal/Deposit; Account Opening; Fixed Deposit; Domestic & Overseas Remittance; Transaction Call Back, ATM & 247 operation

Duties and Responsibilities:

-Daily perform to branch for operation services

-Receive and handle unusual transactions

-Coordinate with customers, related parties to handle complaints

-Prepare reports and statistics periodically and as required

-Perform other tasks as assigned by direct management