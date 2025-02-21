Tuyển Market Research Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch
- Hồ Chí Minh: FriendshipTower, 31 Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Bank SinoPac is one of the most leading banks in Taiwan. With 129 branches in Taiwan and 5 oversea branches including Viet Nam, it enables the Bank to provide customers with a full spectrum of services. In the expansion of HCMC Branch, we are recruiting qualified candidates for the position of Deposit & Remittance Specialist
Job Description:
Objective:
To process operation services such as Cash Withdrawal/Deposit; Account Opening; Fixed Deposit; Domestic & Overseas Remittance; Transaction Call Back, ATM & 247 operation
Duties and Responsibilities:
-Daily perform to branch for operation services
-Receive and handle unusual transactions
-Coordinate with customers, related parties to handle complaints
-Prepare reports and statistics periodically and as required
-Perform other tasks as assigned by direct management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bank Sinopac - Ho Chi Minh City Branch
