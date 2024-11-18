Tuyển Brand Marketing Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: 40 - 42 An Thượng 1, Bắc Mỹ An, Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

- Represent an international travel company

- Qualify potential leads from target market

- Communicate using English and having fun

- Give away generous prizes and schedule appointments for target market

- Join team training to grow and develop within the role

- Work in a flexible and dynamic environment

- A chance to be promoted into a leadership role in the future

Note:

- All CV's must be sent in English ONLY

- Immediate start wanted

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Intermediate English communication skills

- Persuasive and confident with the ability to engage with diverse individuals.

- Strong negotiation and objection-handling skills.

- Self-motivated and target-driven with a passion for achieving results.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Earn a basic salary of 6,000,000VND per month + attractive bonuses + allowances.

- Have an unlimited earning potential with on target earnings between 15-30,000,000VND

- Full-training provided.

- Enjoy weekly Karma English classes to help you develop your career.

- Become part of an energetic team based in the old town of Hoi An

- Gain the opportunity for international travel.

- Housing assistance for those eager to join the team.

- Work Time: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday

- 9:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m

and 5:00 p.m - 10:00 p.m

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam

