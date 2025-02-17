Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 980 USD

1. Stock control at warehouse:

Manage goods quality (damages, expiry, theft prevention) and maintain 3S warehouse standards

Proceed register POS ontime correctly

Ensure appropriate stock levels, avoid surplus, and support store inventory management

Conduct stock inspections and handle related administrative tasks

2. Legal compliance:

Manage contracts and agreements with suppliers, ensuring compliance with updated legal requirements

Review, report legal updates, and propose solutions for process optimization

3. Movement/ Internal transfer process:

Arrange and monitor domestic transportation between stores and warehouses, ensuring accurate tracking on the Cloud system

Control product quality during transit, resolve delivery issues, and negotiate with contractors

Optimize distribution processes, manage labeling, and ensure cost-effective, transparent records

4. Import/ Export:

Manage shipping schedules, import documents, and customs clearance, ensuring compliance with legal and inspection requirements