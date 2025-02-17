Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 980 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 182 Đ. Lê Đại Hành, Phường 15, Quận 11, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 700 - 980 USD
1. Stock control at warehouse:
Manage goods quality (damages, expiry, theft prevention) and maintain 3S warehouse standards
Proceed register POS ontime correctly
Ensure appropriate stock levels, avoid surplus, and support store inventory management
Conduct stock inspections and handle related administrative tasks
2. Legal compliance:
Manage contracts and agreements with suppliers, ensuring compliance with updated legal requirements
Review, report legal updates, and propose solutions for process optimization
3. Movement/ Internal transfer process:
Arrange and monitor domestic transportation between stores and warehouses, ensuring accurate tracking on the Cloud system
Control product quality during transit, resolve delivery issues, and negotiate with contractors
Optimize distribution processes, manage labeling, and ensure cost-effective, transparent records
4. Import/ Export:
Manage shipping schedules, import documents, and customs clearance, ensuring compliance with legal and inspection requirements
Với Mức Lương 700 - 980 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI