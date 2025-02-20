Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đồng Nai: Đồng Nai, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
I. WHAT WILL YOU DO:
- Manage all domestic and oversea orders.
- Source suppliers according to the purchasing activities (compare and evaluate offers from suppliers, negotiate contract, follow the contract progress)
- Work with forwarders related to the delivery, custom clearance issue.
- Coordinate with the production team to ensure safety stock
- Input and control the internal system
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
II. WHAT WE NEED:
- Graduated from the related degree (Import-Export, International Economic Relations, Foreign Trade, and others Economic Majors.)
- High compromise and responsibility
- Analytical & negotiation skill
- Multitasking and good time-management
- Able to work under high pressure
- Written and verbal communication in English
Tại Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
