Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/06/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS

Nhân viên kho

Mức lương
11 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kho Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu

a. Order Receiving and Processing
- Receive order details from customers and enter data into the system.
- Issue transportation orders, coordinate vehicles, and arrange goods pickup.
b. Operational Monitoring and Issue Resolution
- Monitor the progress of goods delivery, update the transportation status in real time.
- Proactively respond to customers regarding delivery progress.
- Quickly resolve issues such as delivery delays, shortages, or damaged goods.
c. Document and Invoice Management
- Collect, check, and archive delivery documents (signed receipts, invoices).
- Cross-check transportation costs and support the accounting department with payment processes.
d. Reporting and Analysis
- Compile and generate periodic reports on inventory, delivery times, error rates, customer complaints, etc.
- Assist management in decision-making and process improvements.
e. System Operations
- Proficiently use warehouse/logistics management software to update order information, delivery status, and warehouse data.

Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Language: Proficient in Chinese or English (listening, speaking, reading, writing).
Preferred:
- Experience in warehouse, logistics, or transportation coordination.
Skills:
- Good communication skills, effective coordination with relevant departments.
- Ability to work under pressure and handle multiple tasks.
- Proficiency in using logistics/warehouse management software (Excel, etc.).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation: 2month
Working Time: Monday to Saturday (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM or as arranged by the supervisor).
Trainning:
Co-worker: Work Environment: Dynamic and creative, with opportunities to engage with new technologies.
Leave Policy: 12 days of annual leave per year, with an additional day for every 5 years of service.
Benefit;
Allowance :

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS

CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí MInh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

