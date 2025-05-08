Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu

Mức lương 11 - 13 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: - Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kho Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu

a. Order Receiving and Processing

- Receive order details from customers and enter data into the system.

- Issue transportation orders, coordinate vehicles, and arrange goods pickup.

b. Operational Monitoring and Issue Resolution

- Monitor the progress of goods delivery, update the transportation status in real time.

- Proactively respond to customers regarding delivery progress.

- Quickly resolve issues such as delivery delays, shortages, or damaged goods.

c. Document and Invoice Management

- Collect, check, and archive delivery documents (signed receipts, invoices).

- Cross-check transportation costs and support the accounting department with payment processes.

d. Reporting and Analysis

- Compile and generate periodic reports on inventory, delivery times, error rates, customer complaints, etc.

- Assist management in decision-making and process improvements.

e. System Operations

- Proficiently use warehouse/logistics management software to update order information, delivery status, and warehouse data.

Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Language: Proficient in Chinese or English (listening, speaking, reading, writing).

Preferred:

- Experience in warehouse, logistics, or transportation coordination.

Skills:

- Good communication skills, effective coordination with relevant departments.

- Ability to work under pressure and handle multiple tasks.

- Proficiency in using logistics/warehouse management software (Excel, etc.).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation: 2month

Working Time: Monday to Saturday (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM or as arranged by the supervisor).

Trainning:

Co-worker: Work Environment: Dynamic and creative, with opportunities to engage with new technologies.

Leave Policy: 12 days of annual leave per year, with an additional day for every 5 years of service.

Benefit;

Allowance :

