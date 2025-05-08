Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kho Tại CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS
- Đồng Nai:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kho Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu
a. Order Receiving and Processing
- Receive order details from customers and enter data into the system.
- Issue transportation orders, coordinate vehicles, and arrange goods pickup.
b. Operational Monitoring and Issue Resolution
- Monitor the progress of goods delivery, update the transportation status in real time.
- Proactively respond to customers regarding delivery progress.
- Quickly resolve issues such as delivery delays, shortages, or damaged goods.
c. Document and Invoice Management
- Collect, check, and archive delivery documents (signed receipts, invoices).
- Cross-check transportation costs and support the accounting department with payment processes.
d. Reporting and Analysis
- Compile and generate periodic reports on inventory, delivery times, error rates, customer complaints, etc.
- Assist management in decision-making and process improvements.
e. System Operations
- Proficiently use warehouse/logistics management software to update order information, delivery status, and warehouse data.
Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Preferred:
- Experience in warehouse, logistics, or transportation coordination.
Skills:
- Good communication skills, effective coordination with relevant departments.
- Ability to work under pressure and handle multiple tasks.
- Proficiency in using logistics/warehouse management software (Excel, etc.).
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working Time: Monday to Saturday (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM or as arranged by the supervisor).
Trainning:
Co-worker: Work Environment: Dynamic and creative, with opportunities to engage with new technologies.
Leave Policy: 12 days of annual leave per year, with an additional day for every 5 years of service.
Benefit;
Allowance :
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH S.F. EXPRESS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
