Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
17 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 21

- 23 NTMK District 1, HCMC. Vietnam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 17 - 25 Triệu

1. Finding and Approaching new clients in construction field.
2. Maintain good relationship with existing clients.
3. Visit clients and their projects if needed.
4. Making quotation, contract.
5. Follow up payment status from the clients.
6. Resolve the complaint from the customers.
7. Other taskes will be asked by Japanese Manager.

Với Mức Lương 17 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University.
- English: At least strong Intermediate level
- At least 2 years sales experience in construction projects or sales B2B for electrical products.
- Good at Microsoft office
- Willing to go to business trip if required.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance.
- 20 days holiday/year
- OT allowance if approved by leader
- Transportation (Taxi card, Grab Account, company rent a car when visiting other provinces)
- 13th salary
- Commision: Yearly commision
- Performance bonus: 1 time/ year (Every Apr)
- Review salary: 1 time/ year
- Year End Party

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

