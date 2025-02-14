Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 17 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 21 - 23 NTMK District 1, HCMC. Vietnam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 17 - 25 Triệu

1. Finding and Approaching new clients in construction field.

2. Maintain good relationship with existing clients.

3. Visit clients and their projects if needed.

4. Making quotation, contract.

5. Follow up payment status from the clients.

6. Resolve the complaint from the customers.

7. Other taskes will be asked by Japanese Manager.

Với Mức Lương 17 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University.

- English: At least strong Intermediate level

- At least 2 years sales experience in construction projects or sales B2B for electrical products.

- Good at Microsoft office

- Willing to go to business trip if required.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance.

- 20 days holiday/year

- OT allowance if approved by leader

- Transportation (Taxi card, Grab Account, company rent a car when visiting other provinces)

- 13th salary

- Commision: Yearly commision

- Performance bonus: 1 time/ year (Every Apr)

- Review salary: 1 time/ year

- Year End Party

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin