Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Carl Zeiss Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Carl Zeiss Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/01/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Unit 01 & 02, 9th Floor, Lancaster Luminaire, 1152

- 1154 Lang Street, Lang Thuong Ward, Dong Da District, Ha Noi, Viet Nam, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Purpose of this position/Position summary
The Aftermarket Sales Engineer is responsible in driving revenue growth through the identification and development of aftermarket sales opportunities in Vietnam. This role requires a combination of technical expertise, strong sales acumen, and exceptional customer relationship management skills.
Primary duties and responsibilities
- Sales Growth: Develop and execute strategic sales plans to expand market share and drive revenue growth within assigned territories.
- Identify and Qualify Sales Opportunities: Proactively identify aftermarket sales opportunities within existing client accounts and new prospects. Evaluate customer needs and requirements to recommend appropriate aftermarket products and services.
- Funnel Development: Participate in exhibitions, seminars, webinars etc. to generate more sales and opportunities.
- Technical Consultation: Serve as a subject matter expert on our products and services, providing technical consultation and support to customers. Understand customer challenges and recommend tailored solutions to meet their specific needs.
- Proposal Development: Prepare and present compelling proposals and quotations to customers, outlining the features, benefits, and value proposition of our aftermarket products and services. Collaborate with internal teams to ensure accurate and timely proposal development.
- Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with customers, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and retention. Act as the primary point of contact for aftermarket sales inquiries, addressing customer concerns and inquiries promptly and effectively
- Collaboration: Collaborate cross-functionally with internal teams, including Applications, Service, Sales, Back Office, and Logistics to ensure seamless delivery of aftermarket products and services. Communicate customer requirements and feedback to internal stakeholders to drive product enhancements and improvements.
- Reporting: Generate a monthly sales progress report for assessment by the supervisor.
- Market Analysis: Stay abreast of market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments related to aftermarket products and services. Provide insights and recommendations to management based on market analysis to enhance our competitive positioning.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education
- Degree in Engineering or Business Studies/ Business Administration.
Experience
- At least 3 years' experience in Technical Application or Aftermarket Sales position.
- Ability to articulate technical information in a simplistic and concise manner.
- Experience using MS Office application.
- Knowledge of Engineering, Manufacturing or Inspection/Quality processes is a plus.
- Previous experience in Selling or support CAD, CAM, Statistical Software is a plus
Other skills
- Ability to read and understand technical drawings.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good command of written and spoken English
- Sales process, Technical Content creation, Demonstration of Solutions
- Presenting confidently and clearly to a medium to large audience.
- Capability to work autonomously without direct supervision, while also demonstrating strong teamwork skills.
Working conditions & Other Attributes.
List working conditions, health parameters, any other (legally) required information
- Requires working in the field, directly at customer sites.
- Extensive travelling is required.
- Abide strictly to non-disclosure clauses e.g.: Compliance handling sensitive data.
- Adheres to ZEISS code of conduct

Tại Công Ty TNHH Carl Zeiss Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year
- Company trip once a year + Joining party
- Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
- Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
- Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Carl Zeiss Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 501, tầng 5, số 58, đường Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

