Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 55 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
45 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 45 - 55 Triệu

* Working time: 8 am - 5 pm Mon - Fri
* Job description:
- Making a marketing plan to increase the sales (both MT＆GT)
- Visiting stores with sales staff to give a presentation in south area as a business trip
- Maintain a deep knowledge of the markets and industry of the company
- Carrying out brand marketing's activities (both offline ＆ online)
- Managing and training the member in Marketing department
- Other tasks assigned by Japanese General Manager

Với Mức Lương 45 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

‐ At least 5 years of working experience as a Marketer in FMCG.
- At least 3 years of management experience
- English: Upper Intermediate level
- Having knowledge of brand marketing and Trend Marketing.
＜Prefer＞
- Experience in FMCG (non-food, same products)
- Having worked at Japanese companies

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th months Bonus
- Annual Leave
- Mobile Phone Allowance
- Transportation allowance
- Business trip allowance
- Salary review once a year
- Insurance according to Vietnamese law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

