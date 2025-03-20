Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 55 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Mức lương
45 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 45 - 55 Triệu
* Working time: 8 am - 5 pm Mon - Fri
* Job description:
- Making a marketing plan to increase the sales (both MT＆GT)
- Visiting stores with sales staff to give a presentation in south area as a business trip
- Maintain a deep knowledge of the markets and industry of the company
- Carrying out brand marketing's activities (both offline ＆ online)
- Managing and training the member in Marketing department
- Other tasks assigned by Japanese General Manager
Với Mức Lương 45 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
‐ At least 5 years of working experience as a Marketer in FMCG.
- At least 3 years of management experience
- English: Upper Intermediate level
- Having knowledge of brand marketing and Trend Marketing.
＜Prefer＞
- Experience in FMCG (non-food, same products)
- Having worked at Japanese companies
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- 13th months Bonus
- Annual Leave
- Mobile Phone Allowance
- Transportation allowance
- Business trip allowance
- Salary review once a year
- Insurance according to Vietnamese law
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
