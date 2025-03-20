Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 45 - 55 Triệu

Mức lương 45 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 45 - 55 Triệu

* Working time: 8 am - 5 pm Mon - Fri

* Job description:

- Making a marketing plan to increase the sales (both MT＆GT)

- Visiting stores with sales staff to give a presentation in south area as a business trip

- Maintain a deep knowledge of the markets and industry of the company

- Carrying out brand marketing's activities (both offline ＆ online)

- Managing and training the member in Marketing department

- Other tasks assigned by Japanese General Manager

Với Mức Lương 45 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

‐ At least 5 years of working experience as a Marketer in FMCG.

- At least 3 years of management experience

- English: Upper Intermediate level

- Having knowledge of brand marketing and Trend Marketing.

＜Prefer＞

- Experience in FMCG (non-food, same products)

- Having worked at Japanese companies

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th months Bonus

- Annual Leave

- Mobile Phone Allowance

- Transportation allowance

- Business trip allowance

- Salary review once a year

- Insurance according to Vietnamese law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

