Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH UNITED INTERNATIONAL PHARMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 6 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH UNITED INTERNATIONAL PHARMA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH UNITED INTERNATIONAL PHARMA

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH UNITED INTERNATIONAL PHARMA

Mức lương
6 - 6 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing

United International Pharma (UIP) is your world-class healthcare partner for life, dedicated to fostering a healthier, wealthier Vietnam. We are UNITED FOR HEALTH, UNITED FOR LIFE. Join our dynamic team and contribute to our mission of providing quality and affordable healthcare products and services that promote and enrich life for all communities we serve. Learn more about UIP at unitedpharma.com.vn.
Position: Marketing Intern - Pharmacist (Full-time, 6-month contract)
Responsibilities:
Key workstreams: Deploy brand communication, pharmacy chain & E-commerce reseller co-marketing, New product development.
1/ Take responsibility for supporting and owning parts of daily marketing activities:
Research, synthesize market trends, consumer insights, competitor analysis to propose improvement ideas.
Update, organize, and get approval for current/ new launch product and marketing documents.
Track and collect data from marketing campaigns and create basic reports.
2/ Execute brand communication and promotion campaigns:
Prepare basic content for digital channels (Facebook, TikTok, website) under the guidance.
Assist in coordinating, monitoring projects with media agencies: provide information, edit content, review deliverables.
Ensure agency/partner-provided communication materials align with brand guidelines and campaign requirements.
3/ Support events and activation programs:
Prepare documents and materials for events/workshops/livestream/online.
Assist in organizing at points of sale or online activation/game to ensure timely and effective implementation.
4/ Support administrative tasks:
Arrange meetings, take minutes, and track work progress.
Collect documents and manage records related to campaigns and budgets.
Handle ad hoc requests from the Senior Product Manager.
Allowance: 6,000,000 VND per month.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Fresh Graduate, or Last-year student pursuing a Bachelor's degree, major in Pharmacy, or pharmacy/ healthcare related fields.
Can commit to full-time work (Mon-Fri, 8:30am - 5:30pm)
Healthcare digital marketing experience is a plus.
Procient in Microsoft Ofce (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Familiar with Canva or basic design tools is a plus.
Basic understanding of digital marketing (Youtube, Tiktok, Facebook Ads is a plus).
Basic writing skills with clear and logical thinking.
Familiarity with working processes involving agencies or media partners is a bonus.
Detail-oriented, careful in reporting and data handling.
Good communication, team-friendly, and collaborative.
Proactive, eager to learn, and willing to support when needed.
Efcient time management and task prioritization.
Flexible in handling administrative tasks and event support.

Quyền Lợi

Laptop
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Phụ cấp
Đào tạo
Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH UNITED INTERNATIONAL PHARMA

CÔNG TY TNHH UNITED INTERNATIONAL PHARMA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 16 đường số 7, Khu công nghiệp Việt Nam - Singapore II, Phường Hoà Phú, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

