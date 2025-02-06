Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH UNITED INTERNATIONAL PHARMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 6 Triệu

United International Pharma (UIP) is your world-class healthcare partner for life, dedicated to fostering a healthier, wealthier Vietnam. We are UNITED FOR HEALTH, UNITED FOR LIFE. Join our dynamic team and contribute to our mission of providing quality and affordable healthcare products and services that promote and enrich life for all communities we serve. Learn more about UIP at unitedpharma.com.vn.

Position: Marketing Intern - Pharmacist (Full-time, 6-month contract)

Responsibilities:

Key workstreams: Deploy brand communication, pharmacy chain & E-commerce reseller co-marketing, New product development.

1/ Take responsibility for supporting and owning parts of daily marketing activities:

Research, synthesize market trends, consumer insights, competitor analysis to propose improvement ideas.

Update, organize, and get approval for current/ new launch product and marketing documents.

Track and collect data from marketing campaigns and create basic reports.

2/ Execute brand communication and promotion campaigns:

Prepare basic content for digital channels (Facebook, TikTok, website) under the guidance.

Assist in coordinating, monitoring projects with media agencies: provide information, edit content, review deliverables.

Ensure agency/partner-provided communication materials align with brand guidelines and campaign requirements.

3/ Support events and activation programs:

Prepare documents and materials for events/workshops/livestream/online.

Assist in organizing at points of sale or online activation/game to ensure timely and effective implementation.

4/ Support administrative tasks:

Arrange meetings, take minutes, and track work progress.

Collect documents and manage records related to campaigns and budgets.

Handle ad hoc requests from the Senior Product Manager.

Allowance: 6,000,000 VND per month.