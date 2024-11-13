Tuyển Việc làm thiết kế thời trang Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 16 TT02 HD Mon, Hàm Nghi, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Việc làm thiết kế thời trang Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This is a full-time on-site role for a Fashion Designer based in Ha Noi City, Vietnam.

Fashion Designer will be responsible for tasks such as embroidery

Fashion design, fitting, textiles, and creating innovative fashion pieces.

Explore fashion trends both domestically and internationally

Create new design ideas, illustrate fashion on procreate

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Embroidery and Textiles skills

Fashion Design and Fashion skills

Fitting expertise

Ability to create innovative and trend-setting fashion pieces

Knowledge of garment construction and pattern making

Excellent attention to detail

Strong understanding of color, fabric, and trends

Experience with fashion illustration and design software

Experience in Domestic Brand or Online mall always comes high on the list of priorities.

.

Tại Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary according to ability

Sign the labor contract and 100% salary immediately during the probationary period

Full welfare regimes in accordance with the current Labor Law, Enterprise Law, and Social Insurance Law of the State

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin