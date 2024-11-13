Tuyển Việc làm thiết kế thời trang Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam

Việc làm thiết kế thời trang

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Việc làm thiết kế thời trang Tại Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 16 TT02 HD Mon, Hàm Nghi, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Việc làm thiết kế thời trang Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This is a full-time on-site role for a Fashion Designer based in Ha Noi City, Vietnam.
Fashion Designer will be responsible for tasks such as embroidery
Fashion design, fitting, textiles, and creating innovative fashion pieces.
Explore fashion trends both domestically and internationally
Create new design ideas, illustrate fashion on procreate

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Embroidery and Textiles skills
Fashion Design and Fashion skills
Fitting expertise
Ability to create innovative and trend-setting fashion pieces
Knowledge of garment construction and pattern making
Excellent attention to detail
Strong understanding of color, fabric, and trends
Experience with fashion illustration and design software
Experience in Domestic Brand or Online mall always comes high on the list of priorities.
.

Tại Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary according to ability
Sign the labor contract and 100% salary immediately during the probationary period
Full welfare regimes in accordance with the current Labor Law, Enterprise Law, and Social Insurance Law of the State

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Cao Thượng - Tân Yên- Bắc Giang

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

