Tuyển Việc làm thiết kế thời trang Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Việc làm thiết kế thời trang Tại Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Số 16 TT02 HD Mon, Hàm Nghi, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Việc làm thiết kế thời trang Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This is a full-time on-site role for a Fashion Designer based in Ha Noi City, Vietnam.
Fashion Designer will be responsible for tasks such as embroidery
Fashion design, fitting, textiles, and creating innovative fashion pieces.
Explore fashion trends both domestically and internationally
Create new design ideas, illustrate fashion on procreate
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Embroidery and Textiles skills
Fashion Design and Fashion skills
Fitting expertise
Ability to create innovative and trend-setting fashion pieces
Knowledge of garment construction and pattern making
Excellent attention to detail
Strong understanding of color, fabric, and trends
Experience with fashion illustration and design software
Experience in Domestic Brand or Online mall always comes high on the list of priorities.
Tại Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary according to ability
Sign the labor contract and 100% salary immediately during the probationary period
Full welfare regimes in accordance with the current Labor Law, Enterprise Law, and Social Insurance Law of the State
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Hana Kovi Việt Nam
