Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Legendary Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 390 - 500 USD

Legendary Dragon
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Legendary Dragon

Nhân viên vận hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Legendary Dragon

Mức lương
390 - 500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 đường số 4, KĐT Lakeview City, Phường An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương 390 - 500 USD

- Post products on e-commerce platforms: Product name, product description, images, and product categories.
- Monitor and manage orders on the platform: Create orders in the system, approve orders, track the production progress at the factory... Report any problematic orders to the Seller team.
- Research and identify trends in the US and Europe: Search for sales ideas and analyze the market.
- Understand the store's sales regulations.
- Submit periodic reports or reports upon request.
- Assist team members-related tasks.
- Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 390 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 1 year of experience on major marketplaces (Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok…) in terms of commercial and operational proficiency. Preference will be given to candidates with 6 months to 1 year of experience on international e-commerce platforms: Amazon, Etsy, Walmart, etc.
- Deep understanding of the order fulfillment process on marketplaces.
- A sales-oriented mindset aligned with the brand's guidelines.
- Confidence, willingness to try new things, and readiness to implement innovative strategies to achieve business targets.

Tại Legendary Dragon Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Legendary Dragon

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Legendary Dragon

Legendary Dragon

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 40 đường số 4, KĐT Lakeview City, Phường An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

