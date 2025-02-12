Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Legendary Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 390 - 500 USD

Mức lương 390 - 500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 40 đường số 4, KĐT Lakeview City, Phường An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương 390 - 500 USD

- Post products on e-commerce platforms: Product name, product description, images, and product categories.

- Monitor and manage orders on the platform: Create orders in the system, approve orders, track the production progress at the factory... Report any problematic orders to the Seller team.

- Research and identify trends in the US and Europe: Search for sales ideas and analyze the market.

- Understand the store's sales regulations.

- Submit periodic reports or reports upon request.

- Assist team members-related tasks.

- Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 390 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 1 year of experience on major marketplaces (Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok…) in terms of commercial and operational proficiency. Preference will be given to candidates with 6 months to 1 year of experience on international e-commerce platforms: Amazon, Etsy, Walmart, etc.

- Deep understanding of the order fulfillment process on marketplaces.

- A sales-oriented mindset aligned with the brand's guidelines.

- Confidence, willingness to try new things, and readiness to implement innovative strategies to achieve business targets.

