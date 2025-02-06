Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Totalenergies làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our Company reflects the diversity of our employees. At TotalEnergies, the wide variety of talents drives our competitiveness, our ability to innovate, and our attractiveness. Therefore, we welcome differences in age, disability, gender reassignment, pregnancy/maternity, race, religion, beliefs, sex, sexual orientation, and family/parental status. We believe Diversity makes us better.

*Key Activities:

- Strictly follow the company HSE standard in daily work.

- Online Technical Support: Provides product recommendations answer to enquiries from ASM/KAM, DSR/DLEs and customers.

- Product developments: Carry out TotalEnergies and competitors trial test, testimonials with current products, new products

- Technical support:

* Lubrication survey to implement TotalEnergies Lubricants, Lubrication Audits to identify improvements to induce savings maintenance cost through promoting specialties ranges

* Resolves technical problems regarding product or equipment performance in order to protect the company against unfounded litigation

* Consults and plans with ASM/KAM on implementation of Effective Technical Services for nominated TotalEnergies accounts, identifies and implements profit improvement opportunities with customers.

* Works with frontline sales colleagues to develop new industrial and automotive customers and identifies customer needs through investigation analysis, communicates proactively with technical staff in target accounts to promote early adoption of TotalEnergies lubricants and programs.

* Carry out joint and solo visits to new and existing key customers providing technical proposals/assistance ( lub-chart, technical service package…) to generate sales opportunities and secures product upgrade opportunities.

* Providing on field training of product application knowledge to ASM/KAMDSRs/DLEs and reviews ASM/KAMDSRs/DLEs customer interaction regularly to ensure quality of offering.

- Management of technical standards and materials:

* Establishment, translation and revision of technical standards materials (Technical data sheet, raw material specification…) and provide needed technical assistance on important commercial projects.

* Documents results of technical programs/recommendations to quantify savings and/or cost avoidance for Effective Technical Services customers and/or provide success stories

Fulfill other tasks and/or assignments requested by the line managers whom the employee directly/indirectly reports to, and/or tasks requested by the Board of Management.