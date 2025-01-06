Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot A1 and A2, Road D10, Dong Nam Industrial Park, Binh My, Cu Chi
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Basic Job Functions:
- The primary responsibility of this job is to operate Ultra Pure Water (UPW), and Wastewater (WWT) processes as per work instructions.
- Assist in maintaining and upgrading existing Ultra Pure Water (UPW), and Wastewater (WWT) equipment and perform day to day operational activities.
- Assist with engineering to develop new operating procedures, conduct plant operational trials and gathering appropriate engineering/operations data.
- Responsible for maintaining the plant equipment and area in excellent condition to achieve FS goals of safety, housekeeping and environmental compliance.
- Responsible for maintaining operating logs, metrics and crew passdowns written and verbal.
- Responisble for maintaining safe personal and team work environment.
Essential Functions & Responsibilities
• Perform standard tests to ensure proper operation of Ultra Pure Water (UPW), and Wastewater (WWT) and related systems while troubleshooting components when there are problems.
• Perform minor maintenance and repair of equipment, including rebuilding pumps; coordinate standard PMs with maintenance department
• Calibrate instrumentation per ISO work instructions
• Collect process stream samples and perform routine analysis on samples using laboratory equipment
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
