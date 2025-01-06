Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Basic Job Functions:

- The primary responsibility of this job is to operate Ultra Pure Water (UPW), and Wastewater (WWT) processes as per work instructions.

- Assist in maintaining and upgrading existing Ultra Pure Water (UPW), and Wastewater (WWT) equipment and perform day to day operational activities.

- Assist with engineering to develop new operating procedures, conduct plant operational trials and gathering appropriate engineering/operations data.

- Responsible for maintaining the plant equipment and area in excellent condition to achieve FS goals of safety, housekeeping and environmental compliance.

- Responsible for maintaining operating logs, metrics and crew passdowns written and verbal.

- Responisble for maintaining safe personal and team work environment.

Essential Functions & Responsibilities

• Perform standard tests to ensure proper operation of Ultra Pure Water (UPW), and Wastewater (WWT) and related systems while troubleshooting components when there are problems.

• Perform minor maintenance and repair of equipment, including rebuilding pumps; coordinate standard PMs with maintenance department

• Calibrate instrumentation per ISO work instructions

• Collect process stream samples and perform routine analysis on samples using laboratory equipment