Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam

Nhân viên vận hành

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot A1 and A2, Road D10, Dong Nam Industrial Park, Binh My, Cu Chi

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Basic Job Functions:
- The primary responsibility of this job is to operate Ultra Pure Water (UPW), and Wastewater (WWT) processes as per work instructions.
- Assist in maintaining and upgrading existing Ultra Pure Water (UPW), and Wastewater (WWT) equipment and perform day to day operational activities.
- Assist with engineering to develop new operating procedures, conduct plant operational trials and gathering appropriate engineering/operations data.
- Responsible for maintaining the plant equipment and area in excellent condition to achieve FS goals of safety, housekeeping and environmental compliance.
- Responsible for maintaining operating logs, metrics and crew passdowns written and verbal.
- Responisble for maintaining safe personal and team work environment.
Essential Functions & Responsibilities
• Perform standard tests to ensure proper operation of Ultra Pure Water (UPW), and Wastewater (WWT) and related systems while troubleshooting components when there are problems.
• Perform minor maintenance and repair of equipment, including rebuilding pumps; coordinate standard PMs with maintenance department
• Calibrate instrumentation per ISO work instructions
• Collect process stream samples and perform routine analysis on samples using laboratory equipment

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô A1 & A2, Đường D10, KCN Đông Nam, Xã Bình Mỹ, Huyện Củ Chi Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

