Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Cleandye Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 14 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Cleandye Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Description of work assignments: as per Job description attached to this Contract and assigned by Finance Director. Your duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following:
- Obtain and maintain a thorough understanding of the financial reporting in VAS (IFRS knowledge is a plus).
- Ensure an accurate and timely monthly, quarterly and year end closing and reporting.
- Ensure the accuracy, timeliness and compliances in processing of accounting transactions.
- Ensure the monthly and quarterly State Bank Vietnam compliance activities are performed in a timely and accurate manner.
- Supports budget and forecasting activities.
- Advises staff regarding the handling of non-routine transactions.
- Responds to inquiries from the Finance Director and Management team and other managers regarding financial results, special reporting requests and the like.
- Ensure compliance and timely year-end audit.
- Ensure all financial reporting deadlines are met.
- Assist in the development and implementation of new procedures and features to enhance the workflow of the department.
- Provide training to new and existing accounting staff as needed.
- Handle personnel issues relating to staff conflicts, absenteeism, performance issues, etc of finance & accounting department.
