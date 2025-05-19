Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 USD

Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/06/2025
Navigos Search

Product Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
15 - 18 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 USD

Purpose of Job:
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:
1) Manage engineering design (C&S, M&E, Fire Fighting, Infra) under directive of PD to meet company objectives and submission to authorities timeline
2) Review architecture & landscape drawings provided by Design Dept.
3) Manage Design review for C&S, M&E, Fire Fighting and infrastructure with input from Project M&E team for value engineering, constructability & maintainability and compliance with architecture & landscape design intent and current regulations
4) Manage/ coordinate with inter-departments, C&S/M&E consultants & 3rd party consultant to meet design acceptance, Fire Fighting & Ministry of Construction (MOC) and VIDC’s submission timeline
5) Assist in tendering process to coordinate all technical issues and clarifications to tenderers to meet tender timeline/ award
6) Manage RFI & RFV, shop drawings, design change and monitoring all construction drawings issuance during construction
Principal Challenges:
• Design review & checking calculation and drawings carried out by appointed consultants.
• Value engineering to optimize construction budget, maintainability and functionality
• Compliance with Vietnam Building Design Code and local Engineering practice
• Meeting company objectives in submission to authorities & tender/award timeline

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-marketing-thu-nhap-1-500-1-800-thang-tai-ha-noi-job359321
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 USD
Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH QOV
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH QOV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH QOV
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Phú Thọ Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 USD
Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Marketing Step Up Education.,Jsc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 100 Triệu Step Up Education.,Jsc
50 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN DOANH KANGAROO QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 27 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN DOANH KANGAROO QUỐC TẾ
22 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MELI
Tới 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing True Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu True Platform
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA VIỆT NAM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty CP Thời Trang 360 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Thời Trang 360
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm Quốc tế VIMEX Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm Quốc tế VIMEX Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Ngân hàng TMCP Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH BigBic làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH BigBic
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4 Triệu Icetea Labs
Tới 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ECO MOBILE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ECO MOBILE
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA ETEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA ETEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN NAGAKAWA Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN NAGAKAWA Pro Company
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIBOMART TM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIBOMART TM
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH RIKKEI EDUCATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH RIKKEI EDUCATION
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Bệnh viện đa khoa Quốc tế Vinmec
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Truyền Hình Số Vệ Tinh Việt Nam VSTV
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing IIG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD IIG VIỆT NAM
Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Befinancial làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Befinancial
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm