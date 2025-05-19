Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 USD

Purpose of Job:

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

1) Manage engineering design (C&S, M&E, Fire Fighting, Infra) under directive of PD to meet company objectives and submission to authorities timeline

2) Review architecture & landscape drawings provided by Design Dept.

3) Manage Design review for C&S, M&E, Fire Fighting and infrastructure with input from Project M&E team for value engineering, constructability & maintainability and compliance with architecture & landscape design intent and current regulations

4) Manage/ coordinate with inter-departments, C&S/M&E consultants & 3rd party consultant to meet design acceptance, Fire Fighting & Ministry of Construction (MOC) and VIDC’s submission timeline

5) Assist in tendering process to coordinate all technical issues and clarifications to tenderers to meet tender timeline/ award

6) Manage RFI & RFV, shop drawings, design change and monitoring all construction drawings issuance during construction

Principal Challenges:

• Design review & checking calculation and drawings carried out by appointed consultants.

• Value engineering to optimize construction budget, maintainability and functionality

• Compliance with Vietnam Building Design Code and local Engineering practice

• Meeting company objectives in submission to authorities & tender/award timeline