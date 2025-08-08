Tuyển Product Marketing SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Here are some of the EXCITING things you’ll get to do:

• Work with a group of colleagues who have passions and keen to be successful.

• A great opportunity to drive you to stand at a higher level to think, lead and improve.

• This will be a glorious journey to your career.

ATTRIBUTES & SKILLS:

• Duties related to the day-to-day functions associated with planning, supplies, and operations.

• Manage products (Operation part) from NPI through EOL

• Work with global supply/demand team to finalize 13 weeks plan and 12 months forecast.

• Manage OEMs to plan capacity and material.

• Skillful to analyze line capacity and tooling capacity.

• Manage OEMs to commit PO with best delivery plan.

• Drive OEMs to hit goal of On-Time Delivery and Lead Time.

• Control inventory level in line to business need.

• Analyzing the E&O root cause

• Scrab the E&O and find opportunities for reduction.

• Monitor key sub-supplier material inventory status to secure no shortage or E&O

• Demand management, communicate closely with NA team.