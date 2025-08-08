Tuyển Product Marketing SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại SharkNinja Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Here are some of the EXCITING things you’ll get to do:
• Work with a group of colleagues who have passions and keen to be successful.
• A great opportunity to drive you to stand at a higher level to think, lead and improve.
• This will be a glorious journey to your career.
ATTRIBUTES & SKILLS:
• Duties related to the day-to-day functions associated with planning, supplies, and operations.
• Manage products (Operation part) from NPI through EOL
• Work with global supply/demand team to finalize 13 weeks plan and 12 months forecast.
• Manage OEMs to plan capacity and material.
• Skillful to analyze line capacity and tooling capacity.
• Manage OEMs to commit PO with best delivery plan.
• Drive OEMs to hit goal of On-Time Delivery and Lead Time.
• Control inventory level in line to business need.
• Analyzing the E&O root cause
• Scrab the E&O and find opportunities for reduction.
• Monitor key sub-supplier material inventory status to secure no shortage or E&O
• Demand management, communicate closely with NA team.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SharkNinja Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SharkNinja Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
