Tuyển Product Marketing Mizuho Bank, Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Duties and Responsibilities:

1) Transaction Banking Sales and Promotion primarily Trade Finance.

2) Plan Transaction Banking Sales Strategy for Hanoi Branch and lead RM team to execute the strategy. Report to Head of GTBD Vietnam, GTBD APAC and Vietnam Branch Management on the progress of the strategy

3) Support Hanoi Branch and Ho Chi Minh City Branch to grow Transaction Banking Business and achieve the Transaction Banking KPIs (Profit Target, Corporate Mission, etc.)

4) Support Transaction Banking Sales activity for RMs by preparing presentation materials, structuring solutions, visiting customers, RM Training, etc.

5) Support Hanoi Branch to enhance its Transaction Banking capabilities by proposing and coordinating with Branch Divisions (IT/Operation, etc.) to implement new products

6) Coordinate within GTBD offices to capture cross border transaction banking business, implement regional/global products in Hanoi Branch

2. Reporting & Performance evaluation line:

1) Reporting to Head of GTBD Vietnam. GTBD Vietnam is reporting to GTBD Asia Pacific Regional Office in Singapore. Dotted reporting to Vietnam Branch management

2) Performance Evaluation will be made by Head of GTBD APAC reflecting opinion from Vietnam Branch management and Head of GTBD Vietnam