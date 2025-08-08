Tuyển Product Marketing Mizuho Bank, Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing Mizuho Bank, Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/09/2025
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 4th Floor, 63 LTT Building, 63 Ly Thai To Street, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Duties and Responsibilities:
1) Transaction Banking Sales and Promotion primarily Trade Finance.
2) Plan Transaction Banking Sales Strategy for Hanoi Branch and lead RM team to execute the strategy. Report to Head of GTBD Vietnam, GTBD APAC and Vietnam Branch Management on the progress of the strategy
3) Support Hanoi Branch and Ho Chi Minh City Branch to grow Transaction Banking Business and achieve the Transaction Banking KPIs (Profit Target, Corporate Mission, etc.)
4) Support Transaction Banking Sales activity for RMs by preparing presentation materials, structuring solutions, visiting customers, RM Training, etc.
5) Support Hanoi Branch to enhance its Transaction Banking capabilities by proposing and coordinating with Branch Divisions (IT/Operation, etc.) to implement new products
6) Coordinate within GTBD offices to capture cross border transaction banking business, implement regional/global products in Hanoi Branch
2. Reporting & Performance evaluation line:
1) Reporting to Head of GTBD Vietnam. GTBD Vietnam is reporting to GTBD Asia Pacific Regional Office in Singapore. Dotted reporting to Vietnam Branch management
2) Performance Evaluation will be made by Head of GTBD APAC reflecting opinion from Vietnam Branch management and Head of GTBD Vietnam

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 4th Floor, 63 LTT Building, 63 Ly Thai To Street, Hanoi

