Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: IPH Office Tower, 241 Xuan Thuy st, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay Dist, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Takes the role of reviewer/supervisor in engagements to ensure the Firm's quality control and standards; Be flexible in attending fieldwork with audit teams (fully or partially, on a case-by-case basis) or attending audit closing meetings;
• Takes the role of senior in charge in very large and/or complicated engagements and/or large public/listed-entity engagements and/or large international engagements;
• Assists in developing and implementing systems for improvements in productivity;
• Be an automatic backup for the Manager where required.
• Manages and promotes staff to ensure that their spirit and attitude are positive and up, rather than negative and down;
• Conducts seminars and speaks well in front of a crowd;
• Working in the Hanoi Office and taking business trips outside Hanoi based on job assignments;
• Performing work on a full-time basis;
• Performing other relevant works (as per assignment).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
