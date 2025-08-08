Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Takes the role of reviewer/supervisor in engagements to ensure the Firm's quality control and standards; Be flexible in attending fieldwork with audit teams (fully or partially, on a case-by-case basis) or attending audit closing meetings;

• Takes the role of senior in charge in very large and/or complicated engagements and/or large public/listed-entity engagements and/or large international engagements;

• Assists in developing and implementing systems for improvements in productivity;

• Be an automatic backup for the Manager where required.

• Manages and promotes staff to ensure that their spirit and attitude are positive and up, rather than negative and down;

• Conducts seminars and speaks well in front of a crowd;

• Working in the Hanoi Office and taking business trips outside Hanoi based on job assignments;

• Performing work on a full-time basis;

• Performing other relevant works (as per assignment).