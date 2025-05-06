Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 25 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:
• Lead and manage the full spectrum of HR functions, including Talent Acquisition, C&B, and Administration, ensuring alignment with business goals.
• Supervise and develop a team of 4 members to deliver high performance and service excellence.
• Translate business needs into actionable HR strategies that support growth and address organizational challenges.
• Advise the Board of Directors on strategic HR matters and propose practical, compliant solutions.
• Drive end-to-end recruitment and employer branding initiatives to attract and retain top talent.
• Oversee payroll, compensation, and benefits processes to ensure accuracy, equity, and compliance.
• Ensure administrative operations run efficiently and support overall company effectiveness.
• Develop and execute training plans in coordination with department heads based on company needs.
• Handle employee relations and resolve labor issues on behalf of senior management.
• Plan and deliver annual company-wide events and engagement programs to enhance culture and morale.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
• Over 10 years of experience, including at least 2 years in a supervisory or managerial role.
Navigos Search
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến
