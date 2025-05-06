Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 25 USD

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:

• Lead and manage the full spectrum of HR functions, including Talent Acquisition, C&B, and Administration, ensuring alignment with business goals.

• Supervise and develop a team of 4 members to deliver high performance and service excellence.

• Translate business needs into actionable HR strategies that support growth and address organizational challenges.

• Advise the Board of Directors on strategic HR matters and propose practical, compliant solutions.

• Drive end-to-end recruitment and employer branding initiatives to attract and retain top talent.

• Oversee payroll, compensation, and benefits processes to ensure accuracy, equity, and compliance.

• Ensure administrative operations run efficiently and support overall company effectiveness.

• Develop and execute training plans in coordination with department heads based on company needs.

• Handle employee relations and resolve labor issues on behalf of senior management.

• Plan and deliver annual company-wide events and engagement programs to enhance culture and morale.