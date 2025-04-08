Tuyển Product Marketing Algorithmics - The International Coding School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 450 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Algorithmics - The International Coding School
- Hồ Chí Minh: 35 Phan Xích Long, Phường 2, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 350 - 450 USD
The key to happiness is when you know what you are doing has a positive impact on those around you. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to enhance customer service skills in a promising technology educational setting. Someone who loves developing positive relationships, networking and being a problem solver. Are you up for the challenge?
1. Customer Service task (parents and students premium experience):
- Ensure parent & student are well supported from the beginning until the end of the course by foreseeing parent concerns, problem solving issues, handling complaints within campus.
- Conduct parent touchpoint appointments (parent session, progress updates, graduation).
- Do monthly student\'s progress update phone calls with parents.
- Interact with Programming Tutors and Teachers on a daily basis to ensure student’s learning progress at campus and notify parents when there are concerns.
- Build a sustainable relationship with Parents through the regular face to face, phone call and email.
- Effectively collaborate with other departments to ensure parents & students receive timely support.
- Follow strictly potential parents/students’ welcoming procedure
- Deliver the welcoming, warm atmosphere and maintain a positive demeanor for everyone entering the campus.
- Coordinate with admission and academic departments to ensure a positive outcomes and contribute to campus renewals and referrals
