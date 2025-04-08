Tuyển Product Marketing Algorithmics - The International Coding School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 450 USD

The key to happiness is when you know what you are doing has a positive impact on those around you. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to enhance customer service skills in a promising technology educational setting. Someone who loves developing positive relationships, networking and being a problem solver. Are you up for the challenge?

1. Customer Service task (parents and students premium experience):

- Ensure parent & student are well supported from the beginning until the end of the course by foreseeing parent concerns, problem solving issues, handling complaints within campus.

- Conduct parent touchpoint appointments (parent session, progress updates, graduation).

- Do monthly student\'s progress update phone calls with parents.

- Interact with Programming Tutors and Teachers on a daily basis to ensure student’s learning progress at campus and notify parents when there are concerns.

- Build a sustainable relationship with Parents through the regular face to face, phone call and email.

- Effectively collaborate with other departments to ensure parents & students receive timely support.

- Follow strictly potential parents/students’ welcoming procedure

- Deliver the welcoming, warm atmosphere and maintain a positive demeanor for everyone entering the campus.

- Coordinate with admission and academic departments to ensure a positive outcomes and contribute to campus renewals and referrals