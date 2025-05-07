Tuyển Product Marketing Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 700 USD

Mức lương 600 - 700 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Zen Plaza, Đường Nguyễn Trãi, Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 600 - 700 USD

- Follow up with customers for outstanding payments and resolve payment disputes

- Issue reminder letters to delinquent accounts- Recommend appropriate actions for delinquent accounts

- Attend to customers’ enquiries pertaining to billing and collection

- Work closely with other departments to resolve customers’ complaints in billing discrepancy

- Prepare credit note and debit note

- Achieve the target set by the Management

- Assist the Head of Department in statistical reports

Với Mức Lương 600 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Diploma or above in accounting profession

- Relevant experience in Credit Control are preferred

- Proficient in MS Office, in particularly MS Excel

- Good interpersonal and communication skills

- Team player and also able to work independently

- Must be meticulous and possess sense of urgency

- Must be able to work under pressure

Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

To be discussed in the interview.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company

