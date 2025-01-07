Tuyển Product Marketing Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE ROLE

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 900% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer LTV. We are seeking a results-driven and strategically minded Team Leader with a proven track record in project management and operational excellence. In this role, you will take ownership of leading key initiatives, managing complex projects, and driving continuous improvements across our operations in supply chain management. You will collaborate cross-functionally, utilizing data to define requirements and guide decision-making. Your ability to solve complex problems, lead cross-functional teams, and deliver high-quality outcomes under tight deadlines will be key to your success.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

• Strategic Leadership in Operations: Lead critical initiatives to optimize fulfillment, inventory management, and inventory planning processes, ensuring alignment with business goals and customer satisfaction. Drive continuous improvements in operational workflows and efficiencies across multiple locations.

• Inventory Planning & Forecasting: Actively monitor inventory levels to ensure they meet optimized levels, balancing stock availability with demand fluctuations. Take proactive measures to avoid stock outs or excess inventory, ensuring smooth order fulfillment while minimizing holding costs.